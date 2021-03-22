Local players help take PSC volleyball to 10-0

Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - In their season preview article, we detailed the fact that 10 of Potomac State’s 12 players on the roster are local student athletes. Two hail from Allegany High School, one from Hampshire, one from Calvary Christian Academy, and six, yes six, half the roster, is from Frankfort High School.

While the local flavor of the roster is sure to draw some local interest, so too is the fact that the program is red hot so far on the season. How hot? Well, you don’t get much hotter than 10-0, where their current record stands.

The Lady Catamounts opened the season with two match wins over Penn Highlands Community College on Feb. 25, each by scores of three games to zero. Next came two match wins over Westmoreland County Community College on March 1, both also by scores of three games to zero.

Then came an ultra-productive last week that saw the Lady Catamounts win a total of six matches, all without suffering a game loss. First came March 18 and two match wins over Westmoreland County Community College again, each by scores of three games to zero.

Then came March 19 and two match wins over Salem International University, each by scores of three games to zero. Finally, March 20 saw a match victory over Clark State Community College two games to zero, and a match win over Kent State Tuscawarus three games to zero.

In total, this not only gives Potomac State an overall match record of 10-0, but those 10 wins have come by winning 29 games and dropping zero.

Specific details on last week’s six match victories are as follows:

March 18 Matches (PSC wins two matches against Westmoreland)

Match One 25-12, 25-10; 25-17

Match Two. 25-14, 25-15, 25-8

Caitlyn Nine 15 digs 4 aces

Taylor VanMeter 12 kills, 8 digs, 5 aces

Chloe Puffinburger 5 aces, 10 digs, 37 assists

Nicola Ganoe 8 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces, 15 assists

Macie Miller 16 kills

Ashley Phillips 23 digs

Kennedy Koelker 15 digs

March 19 Matches (PSC wins two matches against Salem International University)

Match One 25-7, 25-17, 25-17

Match Two 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Alayzia Ward 11 aces, 17 kills, 12 digs

Chloe Puffinburger 51 assists, 9 digs

Kylie McGuire 22 kills

Macie 21 kills

Nicola Ganoe 7 kills, 6 assists

Lauren 37 digs

Hanna Gordon 19 digs

Taylor VanMeter 15 digs

Ashley Phillips 14 digs

March 20 (PSC wins a match against Clark State)

Match Score 25-19; 25-16

Alayzia Ward 4 aces, 8 kills

Kylie McGuire 9 kills, 7 digs

Macie Miller 6 kills

Brooke Slaubaugh 3 kills

Nicola Ganoe 2 kills 1 block

Chloe Puffinburger 25 assists, 4 digs

Lauren Whiteman 18 digs

Taylor VanMeter 10 digs

March 20 (PSC wins a match against Kent State Tuscawarus)

Match Score 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Chloe Puffinburger 29 assists, 4 aces, 7 digs

Alayzia Ward 12 kills, 12 digs

Kylie McGuire 8 kills, 12 digs

Macie Miller 16 kills

Lauren Whiteman 20 digs

Ashley Phillips 9 digs

Taylor VanMeter 8 digs

Caitlyn Nine 8 digs

Hannah Gordon 7 digs

Kennedy Koelker 5 digs

Nicola Ganoe 6 assists, 2 blocks

Brooke Slaubaugh 3 kills, 3 blocks

“The girls are playing excellent together and making great progress. They are playing very well as one unit,” Potomac State head volleyball coach Martha Ganoe stated.

“Sophomores, Alayzia Ward and Lauren Whiteman have done an excellent job leading the team. Ward along with Freshmen Macie Miller and Kylie McGuire have come on for us on the offensive end of things.Chloe Puffinberger has done an excellent job leading our offense on the court, while Whiteman has made a role change from setting to libero to lead us on the defensive side of things,” Ganoe stated.

According to Ganoe, “Brooke Slaubaugh and Nicola Ganoe have also done a great job of helping us defensively with their blocking at the net. Our bench has been a huge asset for us this year. Taylor VanMeter, Kennedy Koelker, Caitlyn Nines, Ashley Phillips and Hannah Gordon have done a very nice job stepping up and playing excellent defense.”

Potomac State will next play on Tuesday at Penn Highlands Community College, with match one beginning at 6 p.m., and match two to follow at 7:30 p.m.