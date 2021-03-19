Preston gets by Frankfort 68-63

Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KINGWOOD - Just as the Frankfort girls were able to throw a game against Preston together at the last minute on Wednesday, so too were the Frankfort boys, though their matchup would be on Thursday and on the road at Preston.

Frankfort entered the contest with a record of 0-4, though the team had showed mixed results in their last two games. Against Hampshire, the Falcons showed improvement, losing to the Trojans only 45-38. Their last game, however, against Braxton County, saw Frankfort lose 77-56.

Against Preston on the road, Frankfort showed a great deal of improvement, but in the end, would fall to the host Knights 68-63.

“We played pretty well, a lot like the Hampshire game, with good confidence. We hit shots and played decent defense. There were a handful of times we had defensive breakdowns that cost us. Offensively, we executed better, were patient, and had good looks even on shots that didn’t drop for us,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated.

In victory, Preston was led in double figures by Trevor Thomas with a game-high 21 points, JC Harris with 12 points, and Jacob Burns with 11 points. In addition, Mason Sargent added eight points, Daniel Long six points, and Gabe Snyder, Caleb Sypolt and Stephen Felten four points apiece.

In the loss, Frankfort was led in double figures by Jake Clark with 20 points, followed closely by Brady Whitacre with 16 points and Jansen Moreland with 10 points. It was Jake Clark’s second consecutive 20 plus point performance. In addition, Brock Robinette and Bryceten Daubenmire tallied six points apiece, Bryson Lane added three points, and David Jackson two points.

It was a game in which Frankfort battled Preston in every period, but gained the edge in only one period, the third. The Knights edged the Falcons in the first frame 16-15. In the second period, Preston outscored Frankfort 16-13 to take a 32-28 lead at halftime.

Frankfort gained a little ground in the third period, outpacing Preston 13-12 to inch closer to three points (44-41) entering the fourth period. In the game’s final stanza, the Knights exploded for 24 points, Frankfort countered with 22. In the end, however, Preston would earn the 68-63 victory.

“We would really like to play the last three or four possessions on offense again. We could have gotten more out of them. We were forced to foul to get them in the bonus so we could stop the ball and get the ball back. We have to start winning these games and stop settling for the loss, knowing that we played pretty well,” Slider stated.

“There were a few key times we didn’t box out and they got rebounds and an easy put back,” Slider stated. “Jake Clark had another 20-point night, Brady (Whitacre) hit for like 16 and Jansen (Moreland) 10 points. I was pleased with the points but just wish we could have held them down a little better defensively. Preston has a nice team,” Slider stated.

Frankfort (0-5) will next travel to Spring Mills on Saturday for triple-header action. Freshman and junior varsity action will begin at 4:30 p.m. Varsity action will follow at 6 p.m.