Keyser grapplers 1-2 in home quad-match

Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER 0 On Saturday, March 13, the Keyser Golden Tornado wrestlers hosted a quad match against AAA Jefferson and Hedgesville, and AA Weir. When the final tallies were added up, the Golden Tornado went 1-2, with the win being by 46 points and one of the losses being by only three points.

Keyser bested Jefferson by a convincing score of 58-12. The Golden Tornado fell narrowly to Hedgesville 36-33 and dropped their match to Weir 48-24.

Against Jefferson, Keyser got wins from EJ Guy, Landen Mason, Logan Rotruck, and Gabe Ryan. Guy won by forfeit, while Mason, Rotruck and Ryan all three won by pin.

Against Hedgesville, Keyser got wins from EJ Guy, Logan Mason, Landen Mason, Jay Kisamore, Jakob Hickey, and Gabe Ryan. Guy, Logan Mason, Kisamore and Hickey won by forfeit, Landen Mason by decision, and Gabe Ryan by pin.

Against Weir, Keyser got wins from EJ Guy, Landen Mason, Logan Rotruck and Gabe Ryan. Guy won by forfeit, Mason, Rotruck and Ryan by pin.

“I thought the team improved immensely from the previous weekend at the PVC tournament. The boys have been working their tails off and soaking up our coaching like a sponge. I was very pleased. We still have a lot of room for improvement, but if they keep this up, they will peak at the right time,” Keyser wrestling coach Colin Rotruck stated.

Keyser wrestled in a tri-match at Hampshire along with Jefferson on Thursday.