Lady Trojans 40-39 winners over Lady Tornado

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

ROMNEY - In Hampshire County, the general public, and not just parents, grandparents and household family members are allowed to attend Hampshire High School athletic events. Not everybody mind you, but once tickets are sold to the aforementioned group and students, a remaining number up to a specific capacity are then offered for sale online to the general public.

In addition to those parents, grandparents, household members, and yes, journalists, if you as a member of the general public were able to score tickets to Monday’s Hampshire/Keyser contest, as were my wife and 11-year old son, you most certainly got your money’s worth.

Those in attendance, and watching the livestream on social media, were treated to a close back and forth contest that in the end would be decided by one point, a 40-39 victory in favor of the homestanding Hampshire Lady Trojans.

Lainee Selan would be the hero for Hampshire. Selan took a pass at the foul line, juked herself around a Keyser defender, then cut through two more before delivering the winning layup that put Hampshire up 40-39 with 1:08 remaining in the game.

Keyser had a chance on their next possession to regain the lead but their layup was no good. Hampshire’s ball would roll out of bounds on their final possession and Keyser had one last chance, inbounding the ball at Hampshire’s end fresh off a timeout with 10.3 seconds remaining. The Lady Tornado would put up one last shot with seconds remaining that was no good, and the attempted rebound was bobbled out of play as time expired.

Hannah Ault and Gracie Fields led Hampshire in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively. Liz Pryor added six points, MJ Cook and Ellen Keaton tallied four points each, Jadyn Judy three points, and Lainee Selan two points.

In the loss, Keyser was led in double figures by Maddy Broadwater with a game-high 15 points. Kaili Crowl added eight points, Rebekah Biser five points, and Alexa Shoemaker four points. In addition, Maddie Harvey added three points, and Averi Everline and Aly Smith two points each.

The opening period belonged to Keyser, with the Lady Tornado outscoring Hampshire 12-9 to take a three-point lead after the first minutes of play. Maddy Broadwater had six of Keyser’s 12 points in the opening frame. In the second period, Gracie Fields scored eight points for Hampshire and the Lady Trojans topped Keyser 15-6 to propel themselves to a six-point, 24-18 advantage at the half.

In the third period, Keyser would regain control of the game, but only slightly. The Lady Tornado outpaced Hampshire 11-4 to take a one-point, 29-28 advantage heading into the game’s final period. In the final frame, the two would battle shot for shot, with Lainee Selan’s bucket with seconds remaining, and a defensive stop at the other end being the difference in the 40-29 Hampshire victory.

For the second close game in a row, Keyser’s Achilles’ Heel was trouble at the free throw line. The Lady Tornado shot only 39 percent from the charity stripe, going seven for 18. Hampshire, by contrast, got fewer free throw opportunities, but made the most of them. The Lady Trojans shot 75 percent from the line, going six for eight.

Hampshire, to their credit, has to this point won the battle of the neighbors. The Lady Trojans defeated Frankfort 52-50, and now Keyser 40-29. Frankfort also defeated Keyser, but by a close 50-47 tally. The three teams have shown great parity and the second matchups between all three squads should be interesting.

In the junior varsity contest, Keyser would claim victory by a score of 40-33. Makayla Gillaspie led Keyser in double figures with 10 points and was followed closely by Kiara Kesner with nine points. In defeat, the junior Trojans were led by Hailee Jenkins in double figures with 10 points, followed closely by Carisma Shanholtz with eight points.

Keyser currently stands with a varsity record of 3-3. The Lady Tornado will play in a varsity contest on the road at Berkeley Springs on Friday.

“We are playing extremely hard and doing a bunch of things right. For whatever reason, we are struggling at putting the ball in the hoop. We will get better. No one is pouting. We are just going to continue to put the necessary work in to keep getting better,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated.