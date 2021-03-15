Frankfort boys fall at Braxton County 77-56

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

SUTTON, W.Va. - After an 0-3 start with losses to Hedgesville, Petersburg and Hampshire, the Frankfort Falcons traveled to the geographical center of West Virginia Saturday to take on a new regional opponent Braxton County.

Despite a game-high 22-point performance by senior Jake Clark, the Falcons fell to Braxton 77-56.

“Braxton is good. Better than what we saw on film. We struggled to handle their pressure. They were able to take away many of our opportunities. Defensively, we were not able to step in and stop them from driving to the basket or kick to a perimeter shooter,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider explained.

Braxton exploded for 24 points in the first period and allowed Frankfort only 15 points to take a 24-15 lead at the end of the first period. Braxton then doubled up Frankfort 16-8 in the second frame to take a decided 17-point, 40-23 lead at halftime.

The third period mirrored the first period, with Braxton again exploding offensively for 24 points while yielding only 15 points to Frankfort to take a 26-point, 64-38 lead after the third stanza. Frankfort outscored Braxton 18-13 in the final frame, but it was too little, too late, as the homestanding Braxton County earned the 21-point, 77-56 victory.

Braxton County was led by four players in double figures. Aidan Singleton tallied 20 points, William Farbush 19 points, Jett Cogar 13 points, and Mason Abrahan 10 points. Beau Listen added six points, Trenton Payne five points, and Spencer Bosely and Hunter Mitchell two points apiece.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Jake Clark with a game-high 22 points, followed in double figures by Brady Whitacre with 11 points. Jansen Moreland added six points, Peyton Slider tallied five points, and Luke Robinette added four points. Bryson Lane, Brock Robinette, Jacob Moreland and Colton McTaggart contributed two points apiece.

“A big bright spot for us was that Jake Clark hit for 22. He struggled in the first couple of games, but has picked up the pace in the last two games, which has helped him defensively too,” Slider explained.

Frankfort won the junior varsity contest by a final score of 68-47. Luke Robinette led the way for the junior Falcons with 17 points, and was followed in double figures by David Jackson with 10 points. Noah Raines, Peyton Slider, and Tyson Spencer tallied eight points apiece. Jacob Moreland added five points, while Cole Arnold, John Anderson, and David Holsinger contributed four points apiece. Braxton County was led by Lane Morrow and Landon Stewart with 14 and 13 points respectively.

“We have better days ahead, we need to find a rhythm with our team and we will be poised to perform come playoff time,” Slider stated.

Frankfort (0-4) will next travel to Keyser for triple header action on Tuesday. Freshman action begins at 4:30 p.m., junior varsity tips off at 6 p.m., and varsity follows at 7:30 p.m.