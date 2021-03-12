Keyser earns 55-41 win over Moorefield

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - After a disappointing two-game start to the season that saw the Black and Gold drop games at Berkeley Springs and Hampshire, the friendly confines of the gymnasium at Keyser High, and their 55-41 win over Moorefield Thursday night, brought the Black and Gold faithful something to smile about.

“I think being at home helped with the win, they felt more comfortable. We also shook up the starting line-up a little bit, to give other players more opportunity, along with holding players accountable on and off the court. Especially in the classroom,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines stated.

Vito Amoruso led the Golden Tornado attack with a game-high 16 points, and was followed closely by the usual team-high scorer, Darrick Broadwater with 13 points. Jacob Malcolm was close behind with nine points, followed by Sammy Bradfield with seven points and Seth Earnest with four points. Hunter VanPelt added three points, Trevor Seabolt two points, and Jacob Weinrich one points.

“Vito, had a great game, you don't see many centers have five steals and run the court the way he does. He has busted his butt to get in shape for football and basketball. He's a hard-working young man, that is determined to make himself and his teammates better,” Haines stated. “Along with that, he has a great personality, he keeps his teammates heads up and always is willing to do whatever you ask of him.”

In the loss, Moorefield was led in double figures by Coleman Mongold with 12 points and Ryan McGregor with 11 points. Next came Jaydon See with nine points, Devin Keplinger with four points, Karson Reed and Blake Funk with two points apiece, and Silas Inskeep with one point.

Moorefield actually opened the game by edging Keyser in scoring in the first period to grab an 18-16 advantage after the game’s opening frame. All that changed in the second period, as Keyser outpaced the Yellow Jackets by a decided 16-6 advantage in the second period to take a 32-24 lead at halftime.

After the break the scoring slowed for both teams in the third period, with Keyser tallying eight points and Moorefield only five to give the Golden Tornado a 40-29 advantage heading into the fourth. By the conclusion of the contest, Keyser had grabbed a 14-point, 55-41 victory.

In the junior varsity contest, Keyser defeated Moorefield decisively, 61-38. Leading the way for Keyser’s junior Tornado was Michael Schell with 15 points, followed by Braydon Keller with nine points, Chris Furey, Anthony Mele and Seth Healy with seven points each, and Kaden Urice with five points. Edan Parks added four points, Ethan Davis three points, and Donovan Washington and Ayden Costilow two points apiece.

Orlando Rico and Payton Eye led the way for the Moorefield juniors with eight points each.

Keyser (1-2) will next host Frankfort on Tuesday, March 16, in triple-header action. The freshman contest begins at 4:30 p.m., junior varsity follows at 6 p.m., and varsity after that with a 7:30 tip-off.

“We're getting good practices in, which prepares us mentally and helps their confidence. This year is very different, you have almost as many games as practice now. So those practices are very important. It still will take some time for them to come together, but we are happy with the players willingness to get better and their positive attitudes,” Haines detailed.