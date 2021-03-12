Hampshire tops Frankfort 45-38 with late surge

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

SHORT GAP - After having dropped the first two games of the season on the road at Hedgesville and in overtime at Petersburg, the Frankfort Falcons entered Thursday’s home game against Hampshire with a bit of caution, realizing that Hampshire had defeated Keyser by 30 points on Monday. There was no doubt that the Trojans were going to be a handful.

If there was trepidation on the part of the Falcon players on Thursday, you never would have known at, as the Falcons put together three excellent quarters of play, then fell a little short in the fourth period as Hampshire grabbed the 45-38 victory.

“I was very pleased with our efforts out there tonight. Our boys played very well, we were down a player, and we weren’t sure how we would respond to that. But, it seemed like when we stepped out on the court we responded great and played very well without him,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated.

“We got a lot of good defensive play, that leads to good offensive play, which is what we preach. So, we were very pleased with the way our boys performed. We though Hampshire was probably the best team of the three we’ve seen so far, and we probably played as well or better than any of the other quarters we’ve played so far,” Slider detailed.

The first period was an all-out battle, as the Falcons and Trojans matched each other basket for basket through the opening eight minutes. At the conclusion of the first period, Hampshire held a narrow, 16-14 advantage. The second period was a very different affair, at least in terms of scoring. Each team essentially had half the offensive production, but again matched each other basket for basket until the teams went to the locker rooms at the half deadlocked at 22.

Drew Keckley’s nine-point performance in the third period helped pull Hampshire away a bit at the end of the third period as the Trojans took a 37-31 advantage into the fourth period. Despite continued spirited play and effort, the Falcons just couldn’t regain momentum and Hampshire kept the Falcons at bay to secure the seven-point, 45-38 victory.

Keckley led the way for the Trojans in victory with 19 points and was followed by Christian Hicks with nine points, and Trevor Sardo and Alex Hott with five points each. Zach Hill followed with four points and Mikhi Anderson added three points.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Bryson Lane and Jake Clark with 10 points each, followed by Brady Whitacre with six points, Brock Robinette and Jansen Moreland with five points apiece, and Colton Mctaggart with two points.

Hampshire also won the junior varsity contest by a tally of 51-44. The Hampshire juniors were led by Ashton Haslacker with 18 points, Canyon Nichols with eight points, Easton Shanholtz and Hunter Wilfong with seven points each, and Jordan Gray with six points. Jenson Fields added three points and Mason Hott two points.

The junior Falcons were led by Tyson Spencer with 13 points, followed closely by Jacob Moreland with 10 points, Luke Robinette with eight points, and John Anderson and David Jackson with six points each. David Holsinger contributed two points.

Frankfort (0-3) travels to Braxton County on Saturday, with junior varsity action tipping off at 1 p.m., followed by varsity action at 2:30 p.m.

“Our kids are tired going home tonight, but they know they fought their butts off out there, and that’s the kind of effort we want to see out of them all the time. It’s only going to get better,” Slider explained.