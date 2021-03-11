Lady Falcons route Hedgesville 60-27

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Lady Falcons opened the season with a victory at AAAA Spring Mills, then fell at AAA Hampshire, but rebounded strong with a close, 62-58 victory at home against AAAA Martinsburg.

On Wednesday, Frankfort welcomed their third AAAA opponent from Berkeley County to Short Gap, this time the Hedgesville Eagles. The Lady Falcons continued their dominance over AAAA opponents by routing the visiting Eagles 60-27.

Seven Lady Falcons would enter the scorebook with Marié Perdew leading the way with a game-high 25 points. She was followed by Halley Smith with 10 points, Izzy Layton and Emily Smith with eight points apiece, and Michelle Phillips with four points. Larae Grove’s three points and Chloe Kauffman’s two points closed out the scoring for Frankfort.

In the loss, Hedgesville was led by Kelly Ours with 20 points, Zia Lomax’s four points, Olivia Cooper’s two points. Faith Cooper contributed one point.

Frankfort started fast and the Lady Falcons led 20-5 at the conclusion of the first period. At the end of the second period, Frankfort used a 15-8 advantage in the second frame to extend their lead to 35-13.

Scoring slowed for Frankfort in the third stanza as the Falcons edged the Eagles 10-9 to take a 45-22 lead heading into the fourth period. In the final frame, Frankfort tripled up Hedgesville 15-5 to earn the 60-27 victory.

Frankfort (3-1) will travel to Keyser on Friday to take on the Lady Tornado (3-1) for Mineral County bragging rights. Junior varsity tips of at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m.