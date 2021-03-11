Keyser boys fall at Hampshire 71-41

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

ROMNEY - Keyser opened the season with a tough loss at Berkeley Springs, and looked to rebound on Monday with another sectional game at Hampshire. As a former Mineral News-Tribune sports editor pointed out on social media, it was the first sectional matchup between Keyser and Hampshire in 19 years.

The first half saw a competitive matchup between the two squads. At the conclusion of the first period, Hampshire held only a slim, two-point, 12-10 advantage. At the conclusion of the second period, the Trojans lead had climbed, but only to seven points, 27-20.

The third and fourth periods, however, would be all Hampshire. The host Trojans exploded for 25 points in the third period and 19 points in the fourth period for a 44-point second half. All the while, Hampshire limited Keyser to less than half that, 21 points, after intermission. In the end, Hampshire would earn the 71-41 victory.

“I thought we played right with them for two quarters. I think the difference was their transition points, they had 24 to our four. I was pretty upset how we finished, but we just have to learn from it and move on. The players did hustle and left it all out on the court,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines stated.

Carter Smith led the way for Hampshire with a game-high, 27-point performance. Drew Keckley and Christian Hicks added 12 points apiece, Micki Anderson tallied eight points to include a steal and thunderous dunk that gave Hampshire extra momentum. Trevor Sardo contributed six points, Zach Hill four points, and Alex Hotts two points for the victors.

In the loss, Keyser was led by Darrick Broadwater with 19 pints, followed next by Hunter VanPelt with nine points and Vito Amoruso with eight points. Jacob Weinrich and Jacob Malcolm rounded out the scoring with three and two points respectively.

Hampshire edged Keyser in the JV contest as well by a score of 48-44. Ashton Haslacker led the way for the junior Trojans with 17 points, Caden Davis added 10 points, and Easton Shanholtz eight points. Noah Broadwater and Michael Schell led Keyser with 11 points apiece, while Anthony Mele and Braydon Keller added 10 and eight points respectively.

Keyser (0-2) hosts Moorefield on Thursday, with junior varsity action at 6 p.m., followed by varsity play at 7:30 p.m.

“We are going to watch some film and work on getting stronger mentally. As we play together more and more, I think everyone will find their roles, including myself. As long as we are competing and give 100% all the time, I have no complaints,” Haines stated. “We just have to focus more and learn how to take a loss. Once we figure all that out as a program, we will play a heck of a lot better, I hope.”