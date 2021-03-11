Frankfort falls at Petersburg 47-39 in OT

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

PETERSBURG - After a tough, opening game loss at AAAA Hedgesville, the Frankfort Falcons traveled to Petersburg on Tuesday for a class AA sectional matchup with Petersburg.

Things got off to a hot start for the Falcons as Frankfort outscored the Vikings 18-7 in the game’s opening frame. In the second period, however, Petersburg totally turned the tables on Frankfort, outscoring the visiting Falcons 14-3 in the second stanza to ultimately tie the game 21-21 at the half.

Things were even in both the third and fourth periods. Petersburg’s eight to seven edge in the third frame gave them a slight, one-point, 29-28 lead after three. Frankfort’s eight to seven edge in the last period of regulation meant that the game would head into overtime, all tied up at 36-36.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, the overtime period would belong almost entirely to Petersburg. To quick three punters to start the extra time for Petersburg put the Falcons in a hole, and the Vikings maintained that advantage the rest of the way, outscoring Frankfort in overtime 11-3 to claim the 47-39 victory.

“I thought we played really good basketball in the first quarter. In the second quarter, there were just some circumstances that didn’t go our way. In the third and fourth quarter, we just didn’t step up and play like we have the capabilities of playing,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated.

“They did some good things, we just didn’t counteract, we didn’t play the defense we needed to, and they were able to score, then we had to play catch up,” Slider stated. “Obviously we scored, enough to pay catch up and put it into overtime, but we missed a ton of shots.”

With the score tied at 36, Frankfort inbounded the ball at their end with a chance to take the final shot and win the game. The shot was taken with a second remaining but failed to sink into the net, prompting overtime.

“We were looking to either get a shot on the perimeter, or get a drive to the basket. We didn’t get the ball in quite where I would have wanted it, but we did get the ball out, and we did get a shot. Which, I felt like he got run over after he took the shot but we didn’t get the call. It was kind of sad that it didn’t work out for us,” Slider explained.

According to Slider, “The two threes to start overtime hurt us the most, it was like a dagger in our backs. We just didn’t respond tonight, we had to play catch up and try to foul to try to get back in the ballgame. But, things just didn’t work out for us tonight.”

In the victory, Petersburg was led by Ian Vanmeter’s 23 points, followed by nine points from Adam Nesselrodt and eight points from Slade Saville. Nathan Park added six points, Jacob Hawk five points, and Charlie Moomau with four points. Owen Kitzmiller rounded out the scoring with two points.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Brady Whitacre with 13 points and Brock Robinette with 10 points. Bryceten Daubenmire tallied eight points, Jansen Moreland four points, and Bryson Lane two points for the Falcons.

Frankfort (0-2) hosts Hampshire on Thursday, with junior varsity action tipping off at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7:30 p.m.