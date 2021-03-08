Lady Trojans edge Lady Falcons 50-48

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

ROMNEY - A season ago, in their first meeting, Frankfort walloped Hampshire 74-30. In their second matchup, things were a bit closer, but the Lady Falcons still earned a 59-43 victory over the neighbors. If Hampshire was looking for some payback for those losses, and honestly a string of losses to Frankfort in recent years, they got it Friday.

After a hard fought 32-minutes of play on both sides, when the final buzzer sounded, it would be the homestanding Lady Trojans with the close, two-point, 50-48 victory.

“It was definitely a tough one to lose. We are still searching for the right chemistry to get our overall offense going, and believe me, we will,” Frankfort coach Mike Miller stated. “I was happy with the overall play of our defense. The effort was there as a whole from the kids. Our offense isn’t clicking at all and we knew we were going to struggle to find points across the roster.”

Hampshire opened the game with the hot hand of Gracie Fields hitting four consecutive three-pointers, and more than doubled up the Lady Falcons to take a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Frankfort’s Marie Perdew countered with a productive, 11-point performance of her own in the second period as the Columbia Blue and Silver outpaced Hampshire 17-15 in the second frame to inch to within five points (28-23) at halftime.

Perdew had a big, eight-point third period and for the second straight stanza, Frankfort outpaced Hampshire, this time by a margin of 11 points to seven, as the Falcons inched yet again closer to a one-point, 35-34 deficit entering the fourth period. Hampshire, however, regained momentum in the fourth and final stanza, edging Frankfort 15-14 in points to claim the two-point, 50-48 victory.

Gracie Fields led Hampshire with 21 points and Hannah Ault was the only other Lady Trojan in double figures with 10 points. Jayden Judy added seven points, Liz Pryor four points, and Izzy Bloquist three points. Rounding out the scoring for the victors was Ellen Keaton with two points and Lainee Selan one point.

In the loss, Frankfort received a herculean, 32-point effort from Marie Perdew Perdew’s 32 points was accumulated in the entirety by two-point buckets and free throws. Next in scoring for the Lady Falcons was Halley Smith with nine points, Michelle Phillips and Mackenzie Long with three points apiece, and Izzy Layton with one point.

“Marie is carrying us right now, but she’ll be the first to tell you that even she has left some baskets out there. She is working hard and she can definitely handle that task. But, we aren’t going to be an elite team and get to where we need to get to without getting production from other players,” Miller stated.

According to Miller, “We need a balanced attack, so the challenge has been issues to the team. We need to get better and we will. We have a big week this upcoming week, so we’ll see where we are as a team by next Sunday.”

Our game with North Marion has been cancelled and we would definitely know where we stand playing them for sure. But big week regardless, and we’re looking forward to moving forward,” Miller explained.

In the junior varsity game, Frankfort claimed victory by a final tally of 35-24.

Frankfort (1-1) is slated for three contests this week. The Lady Falcons were scheduled to host Martinsburg Monday, Hedgesville on Wednesday, and then travel to Keyser on Friday. All games involve a 6 p.m. junior varsity tip-off followed by 7:30 p.m. varsity action.