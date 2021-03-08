Lady Tornado 71-30 winners over Berkeley Springs

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - In a game Keyser would control and control quite decisively, things didn’t start out that way. At the conclusion of the first period of play, visiting Berkeley Springs actually held a 12-10 advantage. But, the second period was all Keyser, literally. The Lady Tornado exploded for 22 points and held the Lady Indians completely scoreless over the entire eight minutes of the second period to amass a comfortable, twenty-point, 32-12 lead at halftime.

That total Keyser control extended throughout the third period as the Black and Gold put up 17 points and allowed only three from Berkeley Springs in the entire third frame to lead 49-15 after three periods. The stingy Keyser defense therefore allowed only three points in the 16 minutes of play in the second and third stanzas. After a 22-15 scoring advantage in the fourth, Keyser would finish the game on top by a 71-30 margin.

In total, Keyser had four players in double figures to lead the way of a total team effort. Leading the pack was Summer Reid with a game-high 15 points, followed by Averi Everline and Alexa Shoemaker with 11 points each. Aly Smith added 10 points for the Black and Gold.

Maddie Harvey, Morgan Pratt and Kaili Crowl tallied five points each, Maddy Broadwater added four points, Sydney Taylor three points, and Rebekah Biser two points.

In the loss, Berkeley Springs had two players in double figures, Caybrie Clatterbuck with 11 points and Emma Widmyer with 10 points. Tyaira Mifflin contributed six points and Harly Didawick three points.

It was a varsity only contest as Berkeley Springs does not field a junior varsity squad.

Keyser (1-1), will play three games this week, all three at home. The Lady Tornado is scheduled to take on Union on Monday, Washington on Wednesday, and Frankfort on Friday. All games involve a junior varsity tip-off at 6 p.m. followed by varsity action at 7:30.