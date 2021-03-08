Keyser boys fall at Berkeley Springs 62-48 in opener

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

BERKELEY SPRINGS - In last year’s regular season, Keyser topped Berkeley Springs two games to zero by scores of 78-36 and 76-63. That, however, was an experienced Golden Tornado squad with 13 seniors on the roster. Keyser opened the season with fresh faces in the starting lineup. Berkeley Springs, by contrast, returned all five starters from a 15-9 squad from a season ago.

The Indians used that experience, and the performance of returning all-state junior Gavin Barkley, to topple Keyser 62-48 in the opener for both teams on Friday night at Berkeley Springs.

“It was about what I expected,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines stated. “We returned one player that has seen varsity action.”

“I didn’t like that we came out with no emotion and our mental aspect was nowhere near where we need to be. It will take time for that to develop and it’s our job as coaches to help the process to make that happen,”

Despite the loss and some disappointment with their mental aspect in this game, Haines really likes certain aspects of his squad.

“I really like their attitudes and personalities, so as a coach, you have to adjust to that, figure out what works and what doesn’t,” Haines explained.

The host Indians tripled up Keyser in the opening frame to jump out to a commanding 18-6 lead at the end of the first period. Barkley accounted for 11 of those opening frame 18 points for the host team. In the second period, Keyser’s played improve as the Black and Gold outscored Berkeley Springs 16-14 in the second frame. Still, the halftime tally favored Berkeley Springs by 10 points, 32-22.

The third period belonged to Berkeley Springs, as the Indians outpaced Keyser by 10 points (16-6), to expand their lead to 20 points (48-28) at the conclusion of the third period. The Golden Tornado came alive in the final frame, winning the final eight minutes 20-14, but it was too little, too late, as Berkeley Springs secured the win by a final tally of 62-48.

In the victory, Gavin Barkley led a trio of Indians in double figures with a game-high 17 points, and was followed by Tymir Ross with 11 points and Trenton Kyne with 10 points. Carson Stotler followed with seven points, Michael Gurson added six points, and Jordan Miller, Preston McCoy, and Cole Oursler contributed three points each. Shawn Lord finished out the scoring for Berkeley Springs with two points.

In the loss, Keyser was the beneficiary of scoring from nine different players, led by Darrick Broadwater’s 12 points, the only Golden Tornado in double figures. Jacob Malcolm was next with nine points, and Jacob Weinrich, Sammy Bradfield, and Vito Amoruso added five points each. Hunter VanPelt and Alec Stanislawczyk tallied four points each, while Seth Earnest and Lonnie Pridemore contributed two points apiece.

“Berkeley was ranked top 10 in AAA, playing down there is always tough, but we will take one game and practice at a time. As long as we improve on each of those, I think we will be okay,” Haines expressed.

The junior Tornado were successful in the junior varsity contest, beating Berkeley Springs 38-14. Noah Broadwater led the way for Keyser with 13 points, Tyler Lannon and Seth Healy added six points each, and Anthony Mele and Michael Schell tallied four points each. Edan Parks with three points and Ethan Davis with two points closed out the scoring.

Keyser hosts Moorefield on Thursday. Junior varsity action will tip-off at 6 p.m., with varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m.