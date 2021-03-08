Frankfort boys fall in opener at Hedgesville 44-28

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

HEDGESVILLE - On Friday, the class AA Frankfort Falcons traveled to Hedgesville in Berkeley County to take on the class AAAA Eagles. In the new four-class classification system for basketball in the Mountain, the two schools are two classifications apart as opposed to just one.

That separation in school size didn’t seem to matter in the early stages of the game as Frankfort, despite still being down, held close to the Eagles throughout the entirety of the first half. While Hedgesville did in fact double up Frankfort in the first period, the slow pace of the scoring meant that the Falcons still only trailed by two possessions, 8-4, at the end of the opening frame.

The second period would see Frankfort actually edge Hedgesville in scoring by a tally of nine points to eight, and at the end of the second period, in the battle of the birds, the Eagles only held a three-point, 16-13 advantage at the break.

The second half, however, would see Hedgesville’s stingy defense limit Frankfort’s offensive capabilities, while at the same time the Eagles came somewhat alive on the offensive side of the ball. In the third period, Hedgesville doubled up Frankfort 12-6 to grow their lead to nine points (28-19) heading into the final period. The Eagles then outpaced the Falcons 16-9 in the final frame to earn the 44-28 victory.

In total, Hedgesville’s forcing of 23 Frankfort turnovers was the difference maker in the contest.

In the victory, Hedgesville was led in double figures by Elijah King with 17 points, and Isaiah Lavette with 10 points. Damon Cook added six points, Logan Blauch four points, and Te Miller and Eli Faircloth three points each. Jaxson Ruest closed out the Eagles’ scoring with one point.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Jake Clark and Jansen Moreland with seven points each. Brady Whitacre added six points, Brock Robinette four points, and Bryson Lane and Luke Robinette two points apiece.

In the junior varsity contest, Hedgesville was also victorious, topping the junior Falcons 34-18. Hedgesville led 11-0 at the conclusion of the first period and 27-7 at intermission. Hedgesville’s lead extended to 34-9 at the end of the third frame. Frankfort added nine points in the final stanza and held Hedgesville scoreless, but the junior Eagles earned the 34-18 victory.

Kaiden Rameriz led the junior Eagles with 11 points, followed by Najee Hill with eight points, and Matthew Mullen with six points. Tanner Matthew added four points, Kivynsie Pittsnogle three points, and JR Miller two points.

In the loss, the junior Falcons were led by John Anderson with five points, Tyson Spencer with four points, and Noah Raines with three points. Cole Arnold, David Jackson, and Luke Robinette each finished with two points each.

Frankfort (0-1) has a busy week ahead with three games. Tuesday sees Frankfort traveling to Petersburg for a varsity only contest at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Frankfort hosts Hampshire, with junior varsity action tipping off at 6 p.m., and varsity action to follow at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Falcons travel to Braxton County, with junior varsity tipping off at 1 p.m., and varsity to follow at 2:30 p.m.