Potomac State Catamounts too strong for Garrett

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER – At the 7:00 mark of the first quarter Makenna Douthitt hit a short jump shot, drew the foul and made the free throw to give Potomac State their first lead of the game, 9-8.

From there, the Catamounts never looked back, overpowering the visiting Garrett College Lakers and coasting to a 96-43 win Saturday afternoon at Lough Gymnasium.

After the Douthitt three-point play Potomac State extended their first quarter lead to 19-12 at the break with a balanced attack. All five starters scored in the first quarter with Jaimalyn Ash leading the way with 6 points.

The Catamounts ripped off 11 unanswered points to start the second quarter, fueled by three-pointers from Douthitt and Marleigh Bays, and a cranked-up Potomac State defensive effort allowed just seven second-quarter points. PSC led 43-19 at halftime.

In the second half Alexis Yanosky paced the Potomac State offense with 18 points and the Catamounts hit 78 percent from the floor for a decisive 96-43 final.

Yanosky led PSC’s offense with a game-high 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Four of her Catamount teammates also hit double figures on the afternoon: Douthitt (18), Alexis Turner (12), Kearstin Lucas (11) and Bays (11). Turner contributed a game-high five assists and Lucas led all rebounders with 10.

Garrett’s lone double-figure scorer was Maya Harvey with 20 points.