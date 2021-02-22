Potomac State rebounds, beats Westmoreland

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER – Less than 48 hours after losing to Westmoreland County Community College at Youngwood, Pennsylvania, the Potomac State men’s basketball team rebounded to beat the Wolfpack 90-74 Sunday afternoon in Keyser.

Potomac State started the game strong, converting 71 percent from the floor on 24 of 34 shooting and out rebounding their opponent 20-6 in the first half en route to a 55-39 halftime lead.

For the game, the Catamounts shot 61 percent from the field, held a 38-23 rebounding advantage and, on the defensive end, held Westmoreland to 41 percent shooting, to seal the 90-74 victory.

Potomac State Freshman Noah Smith paired a game-high 27 points with a game-high 14 rebounds. Smith made good on 12-20 field goals, (1-3 three-pointer) and 2-3 free throws.

The Catamounts also received big performances from Thaddaeus Jordan with 23 pts (12-20, 1-3, 2-3) and Joe Bokey with (7-8, 0-1, 4-4). Bokey also collected 9 rebounds.

Potomac State (2-1) travels to Johnstown, Pa. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, to play Penn Highlands CC at 6 p.m.