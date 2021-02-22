Catamount women overpowered by the WVU Tech Golden Bears

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

BECKLEY – With most of their usual NJCAA Region XX opponents not participating, the 2020-21 basketball season will take the WVU Potomac State College women to unfamiliar places. That place Friday night was WVU Tech and the four-year NAIA opponent proved too much for the Catamounts to handle. The Golden Bears beat PSC, 112-34.

Tech, playing their 17th game of the season, jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Bears led 27-5 after the first quarter, 52-17 at halftime and 84-23 after the third quarter.

The Catamounts, playing their season opener, struggled from the field all night. Shooting just 22.8 percent overall, including a 15.4 percent from three-point range.

Alexi Turner led Potomac State with 7 points while Makenna Douthitt and Kearstin Lucas chipped in 6 points each.

WVU Tech had six players in double figures with Kathylee Pinnock Branford leading the way with 20 points.

Potomac State (0-1) is scheduled to play on Feb. 27 at Bryant and Stratton College in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A Feb. 21 home game with Bryant and Stratton has been canceled by Bryant and Stratton for Covid concerns.