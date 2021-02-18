Hampton takes PSC over Garrett with OT free throw

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Roy Harper

Potomac State College

KEYSER - Markei Hampton sank a free throw with four seconds remaining in overtime as the Potomac State Men's Basketball team held on for a 75-74 win over Garrett College's JV team on Wednesday evening at the Lough Gymnasium.

Ethan Kent and Thaddaeus Jordan each scored 14 points for the Catamounts while Cavonte Duncan and Hampton each added 12 points.

Potomac State shot 41% from behind the 3-point line going 7-17, while the Catamounts held Garrett to just 28% behind the arc, making just eight of 28 attempts.

Each team made 16 free throws, and PSC was out rebounded 46-41.

The back and forth affair featured eight lead changes. Potomac State held a 11-point lead with just 4:02 to play in the game, but Garrett College rallied to tie the game with a pair of free throws with just 4-seconds in regulation.

In overtime, a huge three-pointer from Hampton tied the game at 72 all just prior to his hitting the tail end of two free throws for the single point win.

Potomac State, (1-0) will play again on Friday at Westmoreland County Community College.