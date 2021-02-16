Keyser's Mark Sprouse to revive PSC cross country program

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

For the News Tribune

KEYSER – Coaching collegiate harriers will be new to Mark Sprouse; coaching at WVU Potomac State College will not.

In 2002 Sprouse took over a fledgling Potomac State women’s soccer program and built it into one of the most respected programs in the NJCAA Region XX. In his 15 seasons at the helm, the Catamounts amassed a 114-58-9 record, including an undefeated regular season in 2012. Sprouse twice led the team to the Region XX Championship game.

This time around Sprouse will be charged with resurrecting the men’s and women’s cross country programs at Potomac State as head coach of both teams.

The PSC athletic department hosted successful men’s and women’s cross country teams for five seasons before discontinuing the sport after the 2018 season.

“This is a fascinating opportunity,” said Sprouse. “I’m a strong believer in the physical, mental and emotional benefits of running.” He continued, “In our region we have a pool of young, talented and dedicated runners. It will be exciting to provide them an avenue to develop and compete collegiately.”

Sprouse brings over 40 years’ experience as an adult competitive runner with events ranging from marathons to 5K’s. His running philosophies have been influenced through his relationship with the legendary Dr. George Sheehan.

"I am thrilled to have Mark (Sprouse) lead our women's and men’s cross country programs," said athletic director Dr. Raymond Kiddy. "He brings knowledge within the running world combined with experience building and leading a collegiate athletic program that will translate to success for our cross country teams. I am excited for the experience and guidance that he will provide to our student-athletes."

Coach Sprouse holds two master’s degrees from West Virginia University - one in special education and the other in educational leadership. He is employed as a behavior specialist and special education facilitator with the Allegany County Public School System in Maryland.

Sprouse resides near Keyser with his wife Christine. All three of their children attended Potomac State College.