One more day? Weather delays start of winter sports practice

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

The image is that of a carrot dangling from a stick in front of a rabbit as Mineral County’s fall sports’ athletes eagerly awaited the start of actual tryouts and winter sports’ practices, set to begin in the Mountain State on Monday, Feb. 15.

But alas, at approximately 6 a.m., what transitioned from an announcement of Mineral County Schools opening two hours late to then going full virtual for the day put an end to the hopes that sports practices could begin as scheduled.

Thwarted now by mother nature, will Tuesday, Feb. 16, be the day?

In any event, a full slate of tryouts/practices had been slated for both Frankfort and Keyser high schools on Monday with gyms booked all afternoon and evening. That now shifts to Tuesday, weather permitting, and will continue into March when winter sports’ contests will begin.

In related news, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, state superintendent of schools W. Clayton Burch passed a waiver that allows for those with grade point averages below 2.0 for the fall semester to continue participating fully in extracurricular activities through Friday, March 19.

Students who have fallen behind during the pandemic academically will be given the chance to maintain eligibility, with a review then being taken on March 19 and the 2.0 grade point average requirement then in effect moving forward.