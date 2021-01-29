WVSSAC releases attendance policies for winter sports

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

CHARLESTON - The WVSSAC has notified schools of attendance guidelines for the upcoming winter sports season, and has notified schools of a week of conditioning which can begin Feb. 8, a week before practice can begin on Feb. 15.

According to the release, “Attendance will be limited to parents, grandparents, and household members for all winter sports contests, with the exception of swim which will adhere to facility guidelines/limitations. Tournament attendance will vary according to facility guidelines.”

In addition, the release indicates, “If a county school is designated as remote learning only, no practices or contests may be held during that time period. Once a county’s schools resumes either in person or blended learning, practices and contests may resume.”

Finally, with respect to the now added week of conditioning, teams will be able to lift weights and run, for example, but will not be able to practice with a basketball.