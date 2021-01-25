Caden Biser to continue football career at WVU

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

MORGANTOWN - Caden Biser spent the first three years of his high school football career donning the Black and Gold of the Keyser Golden Tornado. After a much- publicized move that saw his father Sean become the new head coach, Caden spent the final year of his high school football career donning the Blue and Red of the Morgantown Mohigans.

All Biser’s hard work and dedication while wearing both the Black and Gold and Blue and Red has earned him an opportunity to next year don a third color scheme in three years on the gridiron, the Old Gold and Blue of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

After weighting his lift of options that included other opportunities at other schools, Caden Biser has decided to stay put in Morgantown and accept a preferred walk on spot with WVU. In doing so, Caden follows in the footsteps of his father and head coach Sean Biser, who played under Don Nehlen at WVU.

The elder Biser was an offensive lineman. WVU is looking for Caden to play the middle linebacker position. In addition, he plans to study Exercise and Sports Psychology.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve always had a dream of being a Mountaineer, and you know, my dad played there. I’ve always wanted to be like him and looked up to him as a role model. So, when I was given the opportunity to go there, I thought it was the best decision for me to make,” Caden explained.

The opportunity is a golden one, and it certainly takes very little to convince a native West Virginian that suiting up for the Mountaineers is anything less than the opportunity of a lifetime. That being said, the fact that Biser has already spent much of the last year living Morgantown certainly made the decision even easier.

“Living over here in Morgantown has given me a sense of what it is like to go to WVU, knowing my way around town, where to eat, stuff like that. I’ve been able to get used to the area and I really like it,” Biser stated.

In his combined time spent playing for Keyser and Morgantown, Biser has amassed an impressive resume. His accomplishments come from success not only at both schools but also on both sides of the ball.

In his junior season at Keyser, Biser helped lead the Golden Tornado to a dominating 10-2 season that saw Keyser advance to the class AA quarterfinals, and outscore their opponents 573-92 with a total of eight shutouts in 12 games.

For his contributions, Biser earned Special Honorable Mention West Virginia class AA All-State honors.

“Growing up and living in Keyser has played a huge part in my success. I grew up there, I love it there. That’s where a lot of my friends and family are. Keyser played a big part in all this, especially the coaching staff there. I love them and think of them as family. It’s a brotherhood there and it really played a big part in who I am today. The community too, I love the Keyser community,” Caden explained.

As is well-documented, as Coach Sean Biser accepted the head football coaching position at Morgantown High School, Caden would move to Morgantown for his senior year of high school.

As the contributions of both Sean Biser and Caden Biser were eagerly anticipated in Morgantown, things would get off to a significantly delayed start as the COVID map and pandemic complications had other plans. Morgantown would essentially lose the first four games of their season.

“It was awful sitting at home and watching other teams play for the first four weeks. But, as a team, we knew individually we had to keep on going and getting better,” Caden stated. “We weren’t able to do things as a team, but we knew we could work on things by ourselves to get better. “

While others started to doubt whether the Mohigans would even have a season, Biser remained optimistic, “I always saw a light there that we would get a chance to play.”

Then finally it happened, football season commenced for the Blue and Red.

The first two games saw the Mohigans fall to two of the better teams in the state, Musselman and then Wheeling Park. Then things started to click and Morgantown ran off three straight victories against Parkersburg South, Linsley, and rival University. The Mohigans would fall to Bridgeport in the final game of the regular season to finish with an even, 3-3 record, and just narrowly missed the playoffs.

According to Caden, “It was amazing. The fans were very interactive and the community, they all loved it, we loved it. The field, the stadium, it’s all beautiful. My teammates, they were amazing, they took me in as if I had been there my whole life. The hospitality was amazing. I was honored to play there and become a Mohigan.”

Caden Biser’s impressive play through six games did not go unnoticed, not just in Morgantown and throughout Mon County, but throughout the entire state. For his efforts, Biser was named First Team All-State at Linebacker in class AAA.

In addition, in a shortened season of just six games, Caden led Morgantown with 51 total tackles, 17 individually and 34 assisted, with six going for a loss. Additionally, he tallied one quarterback hurry, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

All this resulted in Biser being awarded the Howley Award as the Mountain State’s best linebacker.

“It meant a lot. I was shocked, but I thought that I earned it because I worked hard both in the off season and during the season. My teammates pushed me and I pushed them. It just helped me get to where I needed to be to earn All-State honors and the Howley Award,” Biser detailed.

Now that his high school football career has come to an end, and graduation will come in the blink of an eye, Biser reflects on how his time spent at Keyser and Morgantown High Schools, both in the classroom and on the football field, have aided in his journey to the next level.

“The teachers at Keyser helped me both inside and outside the classroom. They cared about you and they prepared me throughout the three years I was there for how to take on challenges and adapt to change,” Biser explained.

“Morgantown teachers taught me how to adapt to things as well. I was new there, and I was new to learning the ways of being a Mohigan. They took me in and guided me,” Caden stated.

As for football?

“I would say the practices and the coaching staffs at both Keyser and Morgantown prepared us very well, made us better, and taught us how to strive to be good.”

Outside of the support he’s received inside the classroom and from both football programs, Caden insists that his family has played a huge supportive role in his life.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way and got me to where I am. Everybody has played a big role in this. My mom has played a big role, she has sacrificed a lot throughout all this. She still lives in Keyser, so she has sacrificed not seeing me as much for my senior year. But, as an entire family unit, my family, all of them, have been so supportive of me.” Biser explained.

As imagined, Coach Sean Biser has a great deal of pride in the accomplishments of his son Caden, both as his father and his coach.

“As a dad, I’m excited beyond words for him to have this opportunity. It’s great to see all his hard work and sacrifices being rewarded. I told him that the path he has chosen is about as tough as they come. I’ve been down that road and it takes a different type of person to make it work,” Sean Biser stated. “To his credit, he was very mature about it and really looked at all of his options. But at the end of the day, I don’t think he could turn it down and I don’t blame him.”

According to Sean, “I’m proud of all my kids and so this is just icing on the cake. I know it’s going to make a busy fall between coaching my team, college volleyball and football at two different schools. But I can’t think of a better way to spend my time.”

“As a coach it’s always an amazing feeling to see your players go on to the next level no matter the sport they decide one. Hopefully, I’ve done my job preparing him and all my former players by giving them the tools to be successful at the next level,” Sean Biser explained.

Caden Biser and the Biser family took a giant leap in moving to Morgantown. While staying true to, honoring, and respecting their Keyser roots, opportunities awaited in Morgantown. After making the move, Caden took the skills, knowledge and work ethic that served him well at Keyser and made the most of his new opportunity in Morgantown.

Caden taking complete advantage of one opportunity in Morgantown has now led to an altogether different opportunity in Morgantown for him, this time at the next level with the WVU football program. There, he will follow proudly in the footsteps of his father.