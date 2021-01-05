Alex Oates leads PSC esports into spring competition

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

For the News Tribune

KEYSER – Keyser High School graduate Alex Oates carries his 8-1 Madden 21 record in the Level Next Championships into the playoffs this week when he takes on the Texas Tech University representative in the Big XII section of the tournament.

The Potomac State College Esports team earned the honor to represent West Virginia University in the Big XII segment of the Level Next National Championships by winning a competition among representatives from all three of the WVU campuses.

Oates and Potomac State suffered its only loss of the round robin qualifying portion of the tournament against the Sooners of Oklahoma on Dec. 2. The eight wins in the opening round came against Baylor University, Texas Tech University, Oklahoma State University, University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Texas Christian University, University of Texas and Iowa State University.

WVU Potomac State College and Texas Tech are joined in the playoffs by Baylor and Oklahoma. The winner of the Big XII tournament will advance into the national championships.

Currently in its second year, the Potomac State Esports team competes in six titles: League of Legends, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Madden, Rainbow 6 Siege and Apex Legends, with plans to add Valorant in the Fall of 2021.

Success has come rapidly for the Catamounts program in a short span.

The Rocket League team of Dylan Rotz, David Boffa, Seth Suslik, Lamont Lee, Travis Clark and Harry Zweifel finished the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) regular season with an 8-1 record and the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) regular season with a 5-1 record. They posted a 3-1 post season ECAC record suffering a staggering overtime loss in the semi-finals.

In ECAC Madden competition, Oates (PlayStation) posted a 5-1 mark and won the championship. Jacob Biser (Xbox) also won an ECAC Madden Championship and posted a 4-2 mark. Rounding out the ECAC Madden competitors, Malik Gale (PlayStation) had five wins against one loss while Evan Moreland (Xbox) had a perfect 6-0 regular season record.

In the season opening Tespa Collegiate Call of Duty Series the team of Ryan Hess and Richard Kelley finished in second place.

To the victor goes the spoils. Aside from the traditional titles, banners and trophies associated with winning, the Catamount Gamers have earned prizes ranging from small gaming gear packages to scholarship monies.

Potomac State Esports in currently entrenched in an alternate form of competition. In conjunction with the Level Next Championships the Catamounts are in a Twitter competition offering a grand prize of $15,000. Recently moving past Florida State University, the Catamounts sit in fourth place with third place University of Louisville in sight.

You can help Potomac State in the Twitter competition by visiting the following link: https://levelnextesports.com/twittercompetition and clicking on "add 5 points" to West Virginia University.