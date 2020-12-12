Keyser, Frankfort earn AA All-State football honors

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

MINERAL COUNTY - While it’s well documented their respective seasons did not end as they had wished, what Keyser and Frankfort did accomplish on the gridiron is something both can certainly be proud of.

Keyser finished with a record of 7-2, playing all games, with the exception of the Mineral Bowl.

Frankfort finished with a record of 7-1, playing all games, with the exception of Oak Glen and the Mineral Bowl.

That’s a combined record of 14-3 playing against competitive schedules for the Mineral County schools. Those regular seasons were good enough to earn Frankfort the number three seed overall in the class AA playoffs. Keyser earned the seventh seed. In both cases, it was good enough for home playoff games to be slated for each.

But alas, COVID numbers would prohibit either from taking the field for the post-season, and those 7-2 and 7-1 tallies would be the final marks for each.

Despite the lack of a post-season, both Keyser and Frankfort had a combined total of 13 players, seven from Keyser and six from Frankfort, that built an impressive enough body of work during the regular season to earn West Virginia class AA All-State football honors.

From Keyser, Drae Allen led the way, being named to the first team offense squad as a utility player. Golden Tornado quarterback Gavin Root earned a spot on the second team offense, also as a utility player.

Gabe Ryan would earn a spot on the second team defense unit is his role as a defensive lineman. Ryan is joined by teammate Zion Powell on the second team defense as a utility player.

Making the honorable mention list for Keyser is Sammy Bradfield, Seth Earnest and Chayse Evans.

From Frankfort, John Bittinger and Jansen Moreland led the way, being named to the first team offense and first team defense units respectively. Bittinger as an offensive lineman, and Moreland as a linebacker.

The Falcons’ Brock Robinette earned a position on the second team defense unit as a defensive lineman.

Making the honorable mention list for Frankfort is Cole Hiett, Logan Kinser, and Andy Westfall.