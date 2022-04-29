From Your Delegate: Special session cleared up some bills

Del. Gary Howell

Special to the News Tribune

The Legislature has just completed a special session combined with our regular interim committee meetings.

This process of combining the special session with interim meetings saves the taxpayer of West Virginia money as the overlap requires no additional pay or travel expenses to be charge to the state.

The primary purpose of this special session was to deal with bills that had technical flaws or just didn’t make it all the way through the regular session but were needed for the state.

Probably the bill that had the most discussion was SB 2001, which deals with funding for infrastructure and economic development projects in the state. A lot of the discussion seemed to be a result of not fully understanding the bill. While many state agencies work together on large economic development projects, there are two primary agencies. The Department of Economic Development is headed by Secretary Mitch Carmichael and the Economic Development Authority (WVEDA) is headed by executive director Kris Warner. This bill dealt with the WVEDA and $600 million already allocated to the agency in the budget. SB 2001 redefined the rules for spending the money to more align with the Department of Economic Development rules when attempting to attract companies to the state.

While the Department of Economic Development works with companies on incentives, explains tax credits etc., the WVEDA is the agency that provides water, sewer and road projects to new facility locations. The bill will allow them to work directly with the Division of Highways on road improvements needed but allow WVEDA to be the funding source.

Once it was understood the bill did not allocate an additional $600 million and was to the WVEDA and not the W.Va. Department of Economic Development, it passed overwhelmingly. The bill will allow West Virginia to better compete on the national stage for employers looking to locate new facilities.

In the shooting sports arena, HB 210 will create a Class M air rifle stamp, so that you can hunt with an air rifle. That bill was made effective from passage, so when the Governor signs it you will be able to use a Class M air rifle in the current hunting season. SB 2008 will allow those applying for or renewing their hunting or fishing license to make an electronic donation to support the WVU Rifle Team, which is one of the most successful in the nation, generating many Olympic athletes and a source of pride for the state.

SB 2006 is a bill that was needed due to the state losing a Congressional seat. Many boards and commissions in the state are set up based on Congressional districts. Common language would read, “The board will consist of nine members no more than three from any Congressional district.” With the state dropping from three to two Congressional districts the math simply no longer worked. This bill fixes that.

We also held our regular interim committee meetings. The interim committee on Economic Development, which I chair for the House, met and heard a presentation from Secretary Carmichael of the Department of Economic Development. The presentation explained the successful programs that have allowed companies like Northrup Grumman to expand and attracting new companies like Nucor and GreenPower, but more importantly it explained where other states still had programs that we lacked that sometimes put us at a disadvantage.

We are now looking at how to replicate and improve on those programs and put them in place to continue our economic renaissance. We are also looking at ways to attract smaller companies of 50 or less, that will easily fit in to more rural areas of the state.

Our next interim meetings will not be held in Charleston but will be held in Morgantown. Meeting outside of Charleston was routinely done before Covid hit and gave legislators from other parts of the state a better feel for local problems outside their area.

As always if you have an idea to make our great state even more attractive, see an opportunity or just need help with a state agency, please contact me. My office number is 304- 340-3191 or you can e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov.