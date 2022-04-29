Candidate Announcement: William J.R. Keplinger

William J.R. Keplinger

Party: Republican

Age: 53

Residence: Moorefield, WV

Education: Bachelor of Science from West Virginia University in Resource Management and Economics

Political and Civic Experience.

I was elected Hardy County Commissioner in 2001 and served 18 years. I had the honor and privilege of serving on every board a county commissioner was required to serve on during my tenure.

While representing Hardy County, I served on the West Virginia County Commissions Association Board for 12 years. On the West Virginia Association of Counties Board, we always kept up with new legislation affecting counties. I also served as a board member on the West Virginia Insurance Risk Pool, which provides insurance for all 55 counties in the State of West Virginia.

Locally I am a Moorefield Lions Club member of almost 20 years, as well as a member of the Hardy County Rod & Gun Club and the NRA.

Since 11 years of age, I have picked bluegrass banjo with my family bluegrass band and friends.I am a member of the Moorefield Church of the Brethren, where I kneel at the altar and stand for the flag.

Profession: I am a third generation farmer. I live on the family farm with my lovely wife of 20 years, Stacy, and our two beautiful children, our daughter Makenzie, and our son William. We raise 700,000 broiler chickens per year and have 65 head of brood cows.

Also since 1991, I have owned and operated Keplinger Shavings, a successful business that provides animal bedding for farm animals.

Proud to be endorsed by: West Virginians for Life Organized Labor AFL-CIO and the West Virginia Farm Bureau

As your State Senator I will work for the citizens of Mineral, Hardy, Grant, Tucker, Preston and Taylor counties, to help promote a better way of life through my work in the State Legislature. Our state needs better infrastructure and we need to help businesses promote West Virginia products. Better roads create highways to success. More and better jobs will help our children lead more productive and successful lives. It takes a team to accomplish these goals and a burning desire to make things happen. I have what it takes - education, political experience, and experience running a successful business.

On May 10 Vote Wm JR Keplinger for West Virginia State Senate District 14.