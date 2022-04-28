The Simple Life: Bringing spring in with a Kousa Dogwood

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

As some of my regular readers may know, I live in my childhood home - the place where four children, two parents, and many cats and a dog lived, loved and laughed.

Today, it still remains a safe harbor for adults and grandchildren and their friends - along with a lifelong tradition of the love for all things that purr and bark. It’s a noisy, busy home most times, but I can’t help but marvel at the sounds of life throughout the home. It makes my heart happy to know that the home my parents had built in 1969 still is alive with the sounds of music and love.

Last evening, I was sitting on my front porch remembering the beautiful weeping cherry tree that my mom had planted over 30 years ago in the front yard. This is the week that it would have been blooming with its spectacular showcase of the prettiest of pink flowers, and most likely, my granddaughters and I would have been planning our annual tea party picnic beneath its branches.

However, this tree saw its final burst of blooms April 2020, and now a new tree has taken its place.

I purchased a Kousa Dogwood Tree from The Tree Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland (Kousa also known as a Japanese Dogwood or Korean Dogwood, Chinese Dogwood or Japanese Strawberry Tree). It was delivered here to the house with the root ball enhancement, and got planted shortly after.

Originally, I had purchased a pink flowering dogwood, which was my first choice, but it died and the company replaced it at no charge. Thankfully, I had also purchased a one year guarantee. But, when it came time to order another tree, the Kousa was the only remaining dogwood in stock.

It was a big risk planting the Kousa last year because of the invasion of the cicadas that was to come in July. I did a lot of research on how to plant the Kousa with the coming cicadas, but was still unsure if the tree would live until the following spring when it was time to bring forth leaves.

Here it is, the end of April 2022, and I’m happy as a clam! The tree started to bud about two weeks ago, and today while I’m writing this column, leaves are popping out. The baby Kousa survived the winter snow, sleet, ice, crazy winds and those pesky cicadas, and it appears it likes its location and the soil.

It is doubtful that the Kousa will flower this season, but it does give me something exciting to look forward to this spring. That, along with garden clean-up, weeding, planting veggie and flower plants, and getting ready for bringing life to my landscape rather than the drab of a long winter - I’m ready!

My Kousa Dogwood will be situated in back of a small petunia garden - accented with a rock border and a watering can with lights pouring out of it like water. The tree is expected to grow about 12-24 inches per year - with a maximum height and width of approximately 25 feet. Life expectancy of this dogwood is between 50 and 150 years.

Kousa Dogwoods like full sun to part shade and soil that is well drained, acidic, and nutrient rich. Once established, dogwood trees are drought tolerant. In extended dry and hot periods, this tree will benefit from a weekly deep watering. This tree has similar flowers or bracts (modified leaves) to the flowering dogwood in that they are creamy white. However, a difference is that the flowers will appear after the leaves emerge in the spring, usually several weeks after the flowering dogwood.

The flowering dogwood is the state flower of North Carolina, but it is also native to Eastern United States. In the fall, the Kousa Dogwood has a fall leaf color that varies from purple to scarlet to yellow. The fruit on the dogwood is different from the flowering dogwood in that it is larger and pinkish red to red looking (similar to a raspberry) and is very showy from September to October. Even in winter, this tree has an appeal all its own with bark that resembles a jigsaw puzzle.

This tree is considered both a flowering tree and an ornamental tree. It is typically planted for both its visual interest and profusion of spring flowers. It’s a good thing the tree grows well in clay soil, because there is plenty of that here in Marsh Addition!

The berries and seeds of the flowers are eaten by squirrels and songbirds, although the same berries are not for human consumption. Native to Japan, Korea and China, the first scientific observations of the Kousa in the United States were recorded in 1875.

There is a legend about dogwood trees, not substantiated by facts yet believed by many Christians across the world, that the dogwood felt great sorrow for the role it played in Jesus Christ’s death. While on the cross, Jesus sensed the tree’s anguish, and he decided to transform it so that it could never again be used in crucifixion. From that point on, the dogwood was no longer a tall, stately forest tree.

This legend was handed down in the South about the story of the dogwood tree. I can still remember the story of the dogwood tree from when I was a child. The legend holds that the tree was once very large, like a Great Oak tree, and because its wood was strong and sturdy, it provided building material for a variety of purposes. According to the story, it was the dogwood tree that provided the wood used to build a cross on which Jesus was crucified.

Because of its role in the crucifixion, it is said that God both cursed and blessed the tree. It was cursed to forever be small, so that it would never grow large enough again to be used as a cross for crucifixion. Its branches would be narrow and crooked and not good for building at all.

At the same time, however, the tree was blessed so that it would produce beautiful flowers each spring, just in time for Easter. To remember God’s promise to the tree, it is said he gave it a few treats so that whoever looks upon it will never forget.

The petals of the dogwood actually form the shape of a cross. Upon closer examination, it can be seen that the blooms of the tree always have four petals. The middle of the dogwood flower has a tight grouping that resembles a crown of thorns. The tips of each petal are indented as if they bear a nail dent. There are even colors in the petals that bring to mind the drops of blood that spilled during the crucifixion.

Whether or not you believe the story or the legend is inconsequential. But for me, I truly wanted this tree in my front yard as a testament of my faith - to remind me of the blessings of life everlasting and the forgiveness of sins - due to the cross of Jesus.

The glory of spring has begun. Soon, there will be vivid, colorful annuals and perennials, neatly-trimmed grass, organized garden spaces, and veggies and fruits growing for a healthy harvest later in the summer. Soon, we will hear lawn mowers and weed eaters, and smell freshly-cut grass. And soon, there will be picnics, fireworks, swimming, boating, fishing, campfires and s’mores, and children filling the community playgrounds.

Now that Kousa has kicked off the season, let’s get busy! Pretty-up your place, plant a few beauties, keep your grass cut, weed your garden…better yet - MULCH! The extra cost saves hours on your hands and knees, pulling out those nasty weeds!

On a final note - take a trip around the area and see how many dogwoods you can see in full bloom. Pinks. Reds. Whites. Sights to behold.

May God bless you this week tenfold, my friends.