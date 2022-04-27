Candidate Announcement: Stephen Smith

Stephen Smith

Special to the News Tribune

I was born on March 7, 1966, to Gary and June Smith of Moorefield, West Virginia. Both of my parents were extremely hardworking. In 1994, I married my loving wife, Doctor Elizabeth Hynes Smith. Elizabeth is the gynecologist at Hawse Health Center in Baker, West Virginia. In 2020, we adopted our daughter, Taylor.

I am a 1984 graduate of Moorefield High School. I received both my BS in social science and history and MA in history from James Madison University, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and gained the Ph. D. in history (American and Russian/Soviet) at West Virginia University. My dissertation was entitled: “Secession, War and Rebirth: The Civil War in West Virginia’s South Branch Valley of the Potomac.”

I have instructed at James Madison University, West Virginia University, Potomac State, Shepherd University and Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

In the early 2000s, I secured my general contractor license and started a building firm. My wife and I developed the Ogden Farm Meadows Subdivision near Moorefield. During this experience, I learned the importance of running a business and meeting payroll.

My family and I are members of the Moorefield Church of Christ, where I have been blessed to teach the Teenage Bible Class for nearly 30 years. I have also been blessed to lead congregational singing since 1979 and to preach when the opportunity occurs.

I am: Pro-America First, Pro-Life, Pro-2nd Amendment, Pro-Free Speech, Pro-10th Amendment, Pro-Fossil Fuels, Pro-WV Agriculture, Pro-Traditional Values, Pro-Women’s Sports and Pro-Freedom.

I believe there should be: No CRT in Schools, No ESG Scores in Finance, No Mask or Vaccine Mandates and no forced Lockdowns. I am Awake, not Woke.

I view public service as an honor, having been the chair of the Hardy County Republican Executive Committee. In 2020, I was chosen as the Hardy County Republican of the Year.

If given the opportunity, I look forward to representing Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Preston, Taylor and Tucker counties in the West Virginia Senate.