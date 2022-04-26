Candidate Announcement: Charles 'Dutch' Staggs

Charles "Dutch" Staggs

Special to the News Tribune

Charles “Dutch” Staggs is a candidate for Mineral County Commissioner.

Dutch and his wife, Tina, reside on Knobley Road between Fountain and Short Gap, where they raised their three children. Corey Riden and his wife Cortney Riden (Logsdon) have two children, Adlee and Coleson. Wesley Riden and his girlfriend Shayla Haggerty have twin boys, Cruz and Cameron. Jessica Close (Riden) is married to Ron Close and they have a son, Bub.

Dutch is the son of Ron and Grace Staggs and has two brothers, Keith and Jay. Tina is the daughter of Ralph “Rock” and Catherine Rice, and has five siblings: Steve Rice, Ralph Rice, Cathy Lark, Rob Rice and Joe Rice.

Dutch is a 1988 graduate of Frankfort High School and has lived on Knobley road his entire life. After graduating high school, Dutch continued his education at Potomac State College and Frostburg State University while working several jobs. These jobs included roofing, construction, excavating, American Woodmark and Wampler Longacre, now Pilgrim’s Pride. He later obtained a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the University of Phoenix in 2006.

In 1995, Dutch was hired as a laborer at Westvaco, Luke Paper Mill. The skills learned through schooling were helpful in navigating several projects Dutch was involved in while working at Luke. He worked in several areas and departments of the paper mill throughout his 24-year career as a papermaker. When the mill was shuttered in June of 2019, Dutch held the position of shift supervisor in the 8 & 9 machine room. Since 2019, Dutch and Tina have taken on the operation of his father’s excavating business full time. He also serves as a substitute bus driver for Mineral County Schools.

Dutch is actively involved in several organizations within the community. He is currently the president of the Cumberland Moose #271, a trustee at Mt. Zion Church, active member in the Short Gap Lions Club, Davis Lodge #51 and Alkire Chapter #10.

“Everyone agrees that we need good paying, reliable jobs in the area. To get employers interested in this area, our infrastructure needs to be the best it can and I will do the best job I can to get us there.”

Dutch intends to do the following:

• Work with public service districts, towns, and associations to improve the water and sewer systems for county residents.

• Maintain open communication with the Department of Highways to improve and maintain the roads of Mineral County.

• Work with private companies to improve the broadband technology in the area.

• Work with Mineral County board of education to improve the school system.

• Keep communication lines open with the Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Fire Departments to ensure they have all the gear and equipment necessary to protect our residents.

• Do everything we can to search for and obtain as much federal, state and grant money as possible to offset costs for Mineral County residents.

• Continue improving our parks and recreation areas so our residents have nice places to go locally, allowing us all to “show off” our beautiful county.

Dutch’s education, skills and work experience gives him the ability to make sure any contracts to improve the county will be done properly to best benefit the citizens of Mineral County. His proven leadership skills in the several voluntary organizations and work show that he will look at what is best for the whole and not to a certain set of individuals. Dutch understands the importance of setting budgets and keeping costs in line with those budgets.

“I will use my Christian background, work experience and educational skills to make the best decisions needed to move this county forward with infrastructure improvements so business will want to move here. As a lifelong Mineral County resident, I am honored to have this opportunity to help this county as a commissioner and ask for your support and vote.”