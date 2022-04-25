Candidate Announcement: Tom Golden

Tom Golden

Special to the News Tribune

My name is Tom Golden and I am running for Mineral County Commissioner. Law enforcement was my chosen profession, which started in 1984 as U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division Officer and in 1987 I became an agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration and retired in 2013.

Since my retirement, I provided criminal investigative training for law enforcement agencies globally. I was selected and proudly served as the Keyser Police chief and I am currently the municipal judge for the City of Ridgeley.

In every position I served with purpose and honor. I will continue to support public safety in my position as county commissioner, while integrating the other responsibilities associated with the office.

As a candidate for county commissioner in Mineral County, I will continue my service to promote public safety and uphold the standards associated with the West Virginia motto “Montani semper liberi” – Mountaineers are always free. I intend to support and monitor our public services and judicial assets to ensure our citizens are served professionally and effectively.

Broadband access will be an item of critical interest with respect to high-speed Internet access and connectivity. COVID-19 has shown us that people need it to live and work. Today broadband access is as important to a household as water and electricity. The goal is to bring more rural small businesses online to initiate more economic development. Every citizen deserves affordable and reliable Internet. We need to address this situation now because the federal government is offering billions of dollars to communities to boost broadband access.

I will review the county trash ordinances and support all efforts to address properties that are not being maintained. County cleanliness will improve environmental standards, improve property values, attract growth and address public health and safety concerns.

I will encourage an expansion of youth and adult services throughout the county, emphasis on health and welfare programs. I would look into expanding multi use public trails for all season usage and find additional funding to enhance the community pool.

I look forward to supporting our value educators as they have tremendous influence over our youth. Every child deserves the opportunity to receive a basic education.

As your commissioner, I will manage the county budget, tax issues and finances to assure that all offices within the Mineral County government are properly funded to perform their duties. This will be accomplished with understanding the needs of the county residents.

I am a firm believer that in order to be a good communicator you must be a good listener. I learned a long time ago that if you listen closely you will be surprised at what you hear, which allows a person to make an informed decision. I ensure you that I will be attentive and transparent.

I continue to serve as an appointed member of The Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, the coveted Aubrey Stewart Program, the Dads and Dudes mentoring program and a volunteer to Ashby’s’ Fort.

My goal is to make Mineral County a better place to live, work and enjoy the wild and wonderful safely! I am honored to be considered for Mineral County Commissioner and will faithfully discharge my duties in a professional and ethical manner.