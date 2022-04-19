Candidate Announcement: Rick Hillenbrand

Rick Hillenbrand

Special to the News Tribune

Why would a happily retired grandfather of seven want to run for the House of Delegates? Because he cares about his community and has a deep sense of doing his civic duty. House of Delegates District 88 candidate Rick Hillenbrand has spent a lifetime of serving others, as a life-long volunteer including serving on local and regional non-profit boards as a director and officer, as a church trustee, and for over 20 years as a US Navy officer; it’s in his DNA.

A conservative Republican supporting the 2nd Amendment and the Right to Life, after seeing much of the world, Rick chose to move to West Virginia in 2011 permanently because his values harmonize with those of most West Virginians. Graduating from NY Maritime College with a Bachelors of Engineering degree and Merchant Marine license to operate steam and motor vessels of unlimited horsepower, he was commissioned in the Navy. After qualifying as a submarine officer, he attended MIT, earning two advanced engineering degrees.

Retiring from the Pentagon as an Engineering Duty Officer Commander in 1999, he was the Navy’s Inactive Fleet Program Manager. He worked in multiple shipyards, including as the project superintendent for the $105M USS WASP overhaul and earned a Financial Management sub-specialty for obtaining, defending and managing $1.3+ BILLION annual depot maintenance money.

Later he worked for marine engineering firms and then as a Booz Allen Hamilton Senior Associate with a several million-dollar annual Navy and Coast Guard business.

Over a decade ago he built a house, took a job with American Woodmark as a Facilities Maintenance Manager and moved here full-time. He fully retired completely in 2013 from the Luke paper mill where he was the Unbleached Supervisor and a Pulp Engineer to care for his first wife while she fought cancer.

The issues Rick seeks to address are:

• Actual Delivery of Broadband internet – Fiber continues to make progress locally, but for those who do not live on a fiber line we need affordable alternatives that deliver speeds that at least meet the FCC standard of 25 Mbps. Presently the most promising options for the hundreds of rural residents of District 88 is either satellite, line-of-sight or over-the-air.

• Education’ Academic AND Skilled Trades – We need pathways so young folks can become skilled tradesmen and women. Rick has spent a lifetime building personal relationships. In addition to being a member of the Hampshire High School Career and Technical Advisory Council, he has been formally endorsed by the WV Building and Construction Trades PAC which can provide pathways to apprenticeship programs for electricians, carpenters and other trades.

• Youth Development – Our youth ARE our future! A Scouting volunteer for decades, Rick is a goal-oriented achiever who: restarted Romney Cub Scout Pack 32, one of the strongest packs in the Laurel Highlands Council, and recruited a team of over 70 technology volunteers to create Commissioner Tools used nationally by over 30,000 BSA commissioners and professionals.

• Jobs - Good paying jobs don’t just happen; they take planning that includes: Career Training, Improved Infrastructure, Cutting Business Payroll Taxes for New Hires and Improving our Quality of Life.

• Drug Abuse – Not just the illegal drug trade, but also abuse that happens due to over-prescribing certain medications. When we encounter illegal drug use, we need to deal with it both compassionately, but firmly.

• Veterans Affairs – These days almost everybody supports our military. However, there is a huge difference between being on the “pointy end of the spear” - sometimes literally feet from your adversary as he has, and sitting safely behind a desk. Rick spent a career on active duty in uniform, and understands Veterans’ issues from first-hand experience. But as he has learned through his reservist son, we treat our military veterans differently if they are a reservist. Until such time that there are no homeless veterans and no veteran is denied treatment for medical conditions that happened as a result of their service, we need to do more.

• Legislation to help volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services organization - We have a looming issue that needs to be acted upon to address the declining numbers of VFD and EMS volunteers.

• Automatic Cost of Living Adjustments for WV State Retirees – It’s just not right that our retirees, some retired for decades, are still getting the same amount of retirement income as the day they retired.

• Term limits – Rick has no aspirations to start a new career. His motivation for seeking to be your representative is to serve our community. If elected he would sponsor term limit legislation.

Rick is married to Barbie Hillenbrand, the president of the WV Peach Festival. Together they have four sons and seven grandchildren. You can read more about who he is, what he represents and what he wants to do for you by going to https://www.rick4wv88.com/