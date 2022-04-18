Candidate Announcement: James Lough

James Lough

Special to the News Tribune

I am James Jimbo Lough, a candidate for West Virginia Senate District 14.

I was born in Keyser, WV Mineral County and raised in Allegany County Maryland. I have lived in the Mineral County WV area since moving back from Hagerstown, Maryland, in 1987.

As I turn 70 years of age this July, I am ready to support the residents of West Virginia in their right to create and defend their liberty. As I attempt to go back to work and follow the voices of voters, I go forward with my Christian faith and education that comes from formal and actual education of life experiences.

I am a political science and business administration major and music minor graduate from Frostburg State University with courses towards my Master’s Degree from Frostburg State University and North Central University located in Phoenix, Arizona. I also have an industrial engineering degree from H.B. Maynard located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

I started political involvement early in my life at the ages of 15, 16 and 17 with Youth and Government supported by the YMCA and Hi-Y and Tri-Hi-Y in 1968 at Annapolis, Maryland. I was a campaign manager in the early 1980s for a candidate for the Sixth District to Washington, D.C., in Maryland and a national candidate for president starting the canvassing process in the New Hampshire primary.

I managed the first C.E.T.A. award (Certified Educational Training Act) in Maryland in 1974-1977 as I learned compliance and reporting to government contracts. After 13 years in production management and personnel hiring and correct sizing in the private commercial world of business, I worked another 20 years with a secret clearance and applied Federal Acquisition Regulations administrative law with contract proposals, procurement of materials and compliance with funding from the Pentagon by successfully passing all audits with also maintaining my license form A.T.F. ( Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) for two decades.

The birth of my two children changed my life as family priorities and continued commitments to society through the teachings of Christ who directed my focus.

As my wife and I are both retired, I am running against savvy opponents who include a lobbyist and a three-term politician. My wife and I run Blue Moose Mgmt., LLC with commodities in political administration, asset and property management.

During my campaign so far, I have attended county commissioner’s meetings, city council meetings and political events in all six counties, Taylor, Preston, Tucker, Mineral, Grant and Hardy, to learn and listen to the local problems, concerns and beliefs. As I listened and did my meet and greet, I quickly understood one answer will not fix the same issue in all the counties. Solutions are unique to each local community as the complex demographic of our mountain region and the depth and richness that our way of life and culture reflect and we celebrate.

Lough, Life Liberty is my slogan with the Liberty Bell my symbol. We must respect God, gun ownership rights and our duty to defend and respect our country.

Drain the Swamp, vote them out!