The Simple Life: Excuses! When do we do this to ourselves?

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

Excuses. How many of us find excuses as reasons for why we don’t get something done? How many of us could write a book outlining all of the excuses we have used all throughout our lives? How many of you wish that you had just been able to say “no” rather than tell white lies about why you couldn’t do something?

It can be very difficult to tell someone that we just cannot help them this time. You know, just be honest. But, many of us are inclined to make up a little white lie to cover the fact that we just don’t want to this time. It may be because we are swamped with life’s responsibilities and just are overwhelmed and tired. It may be because there is just too much demanded from us on a daily basis, and we can’t squeeze in another thing to do. We don’t want to hurt any feelings, so we make excuses. We make excuses that makes sense to us and in turn, we hope our excuse will ease the pain of saying no.

Life throws a lot of things our way, and with the responsibilities that come with family life, it’s all we can do to get things accomplished in a 16-hour day. Furthermore, we try to make a point to get a good night’s sleep, and for some of us that means hitting the sack for an eight-hour attempt. Me? I haven’t been so lucky for quite some time. I am not a sound sleeper, and generally I’m lucky if I get six hours sleep total. And yes, I try to find excuses for that, also!

How many excuses have you made this week? When you’ve been to the market three times this week, and then you discover that you need a gallon of milk and a pound of butter, do you just get in your car and go to the market for the fourth time? Or, do you say to yourself “nah, I’ll just get it tomorrow. I don’t feel like going out again.” Then, instead of fixing homemade macaroni and cheese to go with the ham for that night’s dinner, you open the cupboard and change the menu.

In my case, it’s time for an oil change. I get my oil changed every 5,000 miles at Weimer in Keyser, and per the sticker they put on my windshield, it’s time to visit. This morning, the odometer rolled over to match the number on the windshield, and the first thing that came to mind is “I’ll get it done next week after Easter. I have no time for that this week.” Yep. There I go again.

Ham is on the menu for Easter dinner, and do you think I’ve made it to Martin’s to pick up my ham yet? Nope. “Why not?” you may ask. Well, It’s a simple thing called excuses. At least I’ve planned what we’re having for Easter dinner, but I still have yet to make it to the market. At my house on Sunday, I am planning to fix baked ham, mashed potatoes and ham gravy, fresh green beans, broccoli cauliflower salad and a Ding Dong Cake. No more excuses. It’s time to get to the market, buy my groceries, and get started with the preparation for the dinner.

Same goes for the Easter baskets for the grandchildren. This Nana has not been to Walmart, and again, will be a last minute shopper getting everything together. I’ve run out of excuses there, also.

It seems that I spend a lot of time making excuses, although the excuses are mainly to myself. It’s challenging to take care of the many responsibilities in my life, and sometimes things have to slide on by unfinished. For that, I make no excuses. I am the type of person that often overextends herself with ambitious expectations. Oft times, my “to do” lists are absolutely unreasonable. Why do I do that to myself?!!

Lately, I have been working hard not to make as many excuses to myself as I tend to do. I’ve been able to accomplish some things within the last several weeks that I have procrastinated about for months and months. I do have a little of a sense of pride in that finally, finally, finally I put those things to bed. There is no reason why those things could not have gotten finished long before now, but like many of you, I sometimes will find any excuse not to face the mundane and unpleasant tasks.

It’s well past the new year to create new New Year’s resolutions, but I have been working on a few things that needed improved upon. Simple things. Things I never should have let slide. Just trying to get my life in order, so to speak; trying to work on organization and simplifying my lifestyle; trying to work my way into the 21st century and its technology - like this IPad I’m using. It’s hard to teach a dog new tricks so they say, but I’m trying - even though it would be so much simpler to just make excuses not to learn these new things.

In just two weeks, I will be celebrating my 64th birthday. I can’t seem to find an excuse why I should skip that day. My granddaughters want to make sure that I get my favorite cake and lots of candles, so I will look forward to that.

Have a wonderful Easter holiday, my friends. God’s blessings.