Candidate Announcement: Keith Funkhouser

Keith Funkhouser

Keith L. Funkhouser is a candidate for the House of Delegates in District 88. This district consists of areas of Mineral County (Piedmont, Elk Garden, New Creek, Burlington, Ft. Ashby, east side of Short Gap and Patterson Creek) and areas of Hampshire County (Green Spring, Springfield, Purgitsville, Augusta, Shanks, Kirby and Rio).

Keith is a businessman and has been instrumental in creating jobs for the region. His leadership skills and his successful experience leading businesses are what is needed in our state government. He has also been a leader as a member of the board of directors in the education and health service fields.

“It is my intent to provide insight and bring clarity as to where I stand on some of the important issues, so that you will be confident in voting for me as your House of Delegate Representative from District 88.”

His position on some of today’s issues are:

• Pro-Life – Protecting the Unborn

• Supporter of the Constitutions 2nd Amendment

• Provide Quality and Affordable Health Care by introducing competitive insurance options across state boundaries for those counties that are border counties, like Mineral and Hampshire counties

• Focus on Providing Improvements in School Safety, Providing a Quality Education and Establishing Competitive Pay & Benefits with surrounding states

• Improve Infrastructure by establishing policies and funding that promote strengthening our broadband service and our bridges and highways

• Economic Growth by Re-establishing Manufacturing and Eliminating Wasteful Government Spending

• Focus on Reducing the Opioid Dependency through Enhancements in Criminal Justice, Health Services Treatment and Education

• Support Veterans and Their Families in Gratitude of Their Service

• Increase Agricultural Production by Reviewing, Modifying or Eliminating Existing Policies that Hinder Production Expansion and Implementing New Policies that Benefit Expansion

• Advocate for Natural Gas & Coal Production in addition to Efficient Alternative Energy Technologies

Keith graduated from West Virginia University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. In 2009, he was the 32nd inductee into the WVU Mechanical and Aerospace Distinguished Alumni. He has 40 years of experience in the energetic design and manufacturing industry providing products to the Department of Defense and its international allies and has worked with both national and international governments in support of our national defense.

Since 2014, he has been consulting in the fields of propulsion and armaments for the DoD and defense companies. In 2011, he was president of Chemring Ordnance near Tallahassee, FL. They are a major contributor in the design, development and manufacture of munitions, demolition products, pyro fusing and training simulators for the U.S. Military. He led the organization in >$300M of business growth and created over 50 new jobs during his tenure as President.

Prior to leading Chemring Ordnance, he was the VP & GM of Northrop Grumman-Allegany Ballistics Laboratory’s (ABL) Rocket Center facility in Mineral County, from 2007 to 2011. In this role, he led the organization in growing revenue to $400M/yr., which created nearly 450 jobs.

He began his career in 1983, as a Ballistician at Hercules Aerospace (now Northrop Grumman) at the ABL facility in Mineral County, responsible for internal rocket propulsion design and analysis. He has designed and led many innovative product implementations to support our service men and women.

He has also been active in the community, serving on many state and community boards and committees. In WV, he was elected twice to the Mineral County Board of Education where comprehensive scores increased nationally year-over-year under this board’s leadership. He is a member of the Board of Directors for UPMC-Western Maryland which authorized the affiliation of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with Western Maryland Health System, serving counties in WV (which include Mineral and Hampshire counties). He was a past member of the Greater Cumberland Committee and the North-South Corridor Highway sub-committee.

He has been married to his wife Teresa for 42 years. They are the proud parents of two children, a son, Stephen, a graduate of WVU and the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine and is currently a physician in Wilmington, N.C., and a daughter, Amanda, a graduate of Frostburg State University in Psychology, serving at the UPMC-Western Maryland Center for Hope and Healing. They are also the proud grandparents of three grandchildren.