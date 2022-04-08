Candidate Announcement: Angela Iman

Special to the News Tribune

Hi Everyone. My name is Angela (Fox) Iman and I am running for WV Senate District 14. I grew up in Mineral County and married my high school sweetheart Darin Iman. We have been married for 26 years now and have two children, Austin and Hannah Iman. In 2001 we bought land in Grant County where we built a small farm and raised our kids.

I have served the community in different ways throughout the years. I served as a vice president of the Grant County Board of Education from 2010-2014. I volunteered as treasurer/secretary for the Mount Storm U.M. Church for seven years and helped with Toys for Tots for more than a decade. Throughout the years when timing allows I love to help to cook and serve our Veterans dinner on Veterans Day.

I decided that I could no longer sit by and watch our values and our way of life being attacked and not try to do something. I believe in the Constitution, One Nation under God, male and female and simply right and wrong. The attacks on free speech is unacceptable. We need to fight back at all levels - county, state and federal. We need to send a message to the special interest and the bullies. We are from West Virginia and we are proud of our values and we will not give in because you might label us or call us names.

My husband and I know what it is like to live pay check to pay check raising kids. He has always worked overtime and I took whatever job I could to be able to get the kids on and off the school bus. I have been everything from a cleaning lady to a bank teller. We have worked for everything we have, nothing has been handed to us.

The attacks by the left and the Green New Deal has killed our energy industry and our jobs. I will fight every day for us to be able to use the resources we produce right here in West Virginia. It’s common sense! We are told we cannot produce it here so we buy it from our enemies. We are not allowed to burn our own coal but ship it to other countries for them to use. Green energy is not sustainable wind and solar can’t store the energy more than a few days. I believe we need to use all forms of energy and get back to energy independence. We do not want to be the next Texas.

My focus as a Senator will be on the working men and women of West Virginia. Finding ways to encourage higher wages through corporate tax cuts. I will always stand up for our Christian values and not apologizes for them. I also think the drug problem need hit head on. With the border being open the drugs are just flooding in. We need harsher punishment for those bringing it here and selling it. Ultimately they are killing people.

With that said we also need to make sure we are educating our youth at all ages of dangers of drugs and make sure treatment is available for those who want to get clean.

In closing I first want to give a big THANK YOU to our veterans for our freedoms and our law enforcement for keeping us safe. Thank you first responders, doctors, nurses, school teachers, truck drivers, grocery store workers, delivery divers, construction and energy workers. Every one of you got us through the pandemic from taking care of the sick to keeping the lights so THANK YOU!

Angela Iman is running on the Republican ballot for State Senate District 14.