The Simple Life: Easter is a time of celebration, family activities

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

Soon there will be the hustle and bustle of activities and worship services throughout the area. Easter is quite an important time of the year for very many reasons. Many of us celebrate the last week of Christ Jesus’ life by attending services from Palm Sunday all the way through the day of the resurrection.

There will be services all over the world to celebrate the day that Jesus rode into the city, thus beginning his last week of life. The worship services will celebrate Palm Sunday and continue throughout the week with Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and then Easter Sunday. Some churches will also celebrate the Easter season with stations of the cross or Tenebrae.

I have only ever attended one Tenebrae service in my entire life, but the memory of it still sticks with me today. It was powerful and meaningful, and it was such a spiritual experience. Tenebrae is a religious service of Western Christianity held during the three days preceding Easter day, and characterized by gradual extinguishing of candles, and by a loud noise taking place in total darkness near the end of the service. The increasing darkness symbolizes the coming darkness of Jesus‘ death. The service of Tenebrae as practiced in most Protestant churches is an adaptation of medieval Roman Catholic practices for each of the days of holy week dating back to the ninth century for Protestants. This single service is typically held at night on Maundy Thursday or Good Friday.

For United Methodists and some other Protestants, the story of the suffering and death of Jesus from John’s Gospel is divided into 16 readings. After each segment of the story is read, a candle is extinguished. After the 15th reading, which confirms that Jesus had died on the cross, the last of the 15 lit candles is extinguished, and a loud sound is made to convey the sense of total loss of God‘s presence and the effect of the death of Jesus in the universe. The final story of the burial is read in near darkness. Worshipers leave in silence to ponder the impact of Christ’s death and await the celebration of the coming resurrection.

In addition to worship services, there are many activities throughout the area that families may enjoy. There are Easter egg hunts, breakfasts with the Easter bunny, and even a chance to see the Easter bunny ride a firetruck through town. I have tried my best to pull together a list of some of the activities that you and your families might enjoy attending. I don’t claim to have the full list of activities but you may find some of the following lots of fun for the kiddos and adults alike!

Here is a list of some things to do during this Easter season, listing the type of activity, the time, and the location:

*Sat., April 9 - Spring Bazaar, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Cresaptown United Methodist Church, Cresaptown (attic treasures, crafts, baked goods, food, drinks, chicken noodle and beef barley soups by the bowl or $8 quarts starting at 11 a.m.). Call 301-729-0052 to order soups in advance

*Sat., April 9 - Easter Bunny Breakfast, 9-11 a.m., Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department, Cumberland, ($5 per person - eggs, pancakes, hash browns and other goodies)

*Sat., April 9 - Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Danville Community Baptist Church, Rawlings (registering enters your family for a chance to win one of several $25 gift cards)

*Sat., April 9 - Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., Creekside Park, Westernport (Prizes, grand prizes, coloring contest, candy jar prize, and cookies); sponsored by Church of the Brethren, Westernport

*Sat., April 9 - Spring Family Day, 11 a.m., Lighthouse of Hope, Cumberland (free food, games and bounce houses, face painting and prize drawings)

*Sat., April 9 - Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt, 12-2 p.m., Tri-State Zoological Park, Cumberland; $5 per person, free for ages 2 and under (cash only)

*Sat., April 9 - Easter Extravaganza, 12 noon, Hoffman Hollow Park, Frostburg (prizes, games and fun). Sponsored by Trinity Assembly of God-Midlothian

*Sat., April 9 - Community Easter Outreach, 1 p.m., CityReach, Cumberland (Christ-centered message, eggs, cotton candy and popcorn)

*Sat., April 9 - Journey to the Cross, Calvary Tabernacle Accident Campus, Accident (a powerfully moving, multi-sensory family event that takes people along the path that Jesus walked during his last days on earth. Activities focused on Jesus’ love and forgiveness. Demonstrates the real meaning of Easter - a risen Christ’s victory over death. Designed specifically for parents and their children to experience together - this event teaches about the life-changing message of the cross in a way that everyone can understand, and no one will forget)

*Sat., April 9 - Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, Burlington

*Sat., April 9 - April Community Meal, 4-5 p.m., drive-thru only, Christ Lutheran Church, LaVale (stay in your car; meal will be brought out to you. If you know someone who needs a dinner, feel free to pick up some food for them)

*Sun., April 10 - The Easter Event, noon-3 p.m., Beautylicious Trends, Polish Pines, Keyser

*Sun., April 10 - Easter Bunny Run, 12:30-4 p.m., Town of Westernport (the Easter Bunny rides through the town and surrounding areas on a fire truck - sponsored by Potomac Volunteer Fire Company #2)

*Sun., April 10 - Community Easter Egg Hunt, 1:30 p.m., Fort Ashby Fairgrounds, Fort Ashby (inflatables, cotton candy, popcorn, photo booth, Easter Bunny - sponsored by The Grace Place)

*Sun., April 10 - Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Accident Volunteer Fire Department, Accident (games, face painting, crafts, cake walk, Easter pictures)

*Fri., April 15 - Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Pavilions #1 and #2, Constitution Park, Cumberland, (ages 12 and under, arts and crafts, petting zoo sponsored by 4H Hare Raiser Club, Easter Bunny, special prize eggs donated by local businesses, organizations and supporters. Bring your own basket or bag)

*Fri., April 15 - Easter Egg Hunt, 4 p.m., Miner Hickory Farm Stables, Grantsville (Easter Bunny, pony rides, coloring activities, barn tours, meet the goats, horses and bunnies, trade your eggs for a goodie bag). $10 per child; RSVP by phone or text 240-727-9087

*Fri., April 15 - Flashlight Egg Hunt, 7:30 p.m., New Day Church, Cumberland (bring your own flashlight, but everything else is free. Sign ups at 7:30, hunt begins at 8:30. Popcorn, lemonade, petting zoo, Easter Bunny, prizes,. Enter to win one of many bicycles, trampoline, dinner & a movie, and a Nintendo Switch)

*Fri./Sat., April 15/16 - Springtime at Hospitality Spring Farm, starting at 9 a.m. each day, 2406 Younts Road, Bedford, Pennsylvania (goat milking, hayrides, plant swap, sheep shearing, cheese making class, potato planting, pigs, making and using lard and tallow, crops, poultry, livestock projects, live music on Sat, baby animals, kids’ corner activities, free yard sale, hot dogs, fresh-baked goods)

*Sat., April 16 - Community Hunt, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Westernport

*Sat., April 16 - Easter Giveaway, 10-11:30 a.m., Living Waters Ministries, Cumberland (treat bags, Easter craft, hot dogs and chips while supplies last)

*Sat., April 16 - Meet the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., McCroury Family Stage, Downtown Cumberland Mall, Cumberland (first 300 children receive free goodie bag)

*Sat., April 16 - Easter Egg Hunt & Chicken BBQ Giveaway, noon-2 p.m., Love Christian Assembly, Moorefield (chicken prepared by Wes and Garrick Haslacker; Helpings of Love store open; lots of family fun)

*Sat., April 16 - Freedom Christian Church’s Event, 11 a.m., Oldtown Manor Apartments, Cumberland (Easter egg hunt)

*Sat., April 16 - Salisbury Easter Egg Hunt/Puppet Show, 11 a.m., Salisbury Church of the Brethren, Salisbury, Pennsylvania (includes light lunch)

*Sat., April 16 - Spring Egg Hunt at Deep Creek Marina, noon, McHenry (lite bites and drinks for the whole family, prizes and a chance to win the grand prize of an all-day pass to Deep Creek’s FunZone). RSVP required by email stroud.crystal@gmail.com

*Sat., April 16 - Easter Egg Hunt, noon, Broadford Lake, Mountain Lake Park (over 6,000 eggs)

*Sat., April 16 - Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Barton American Legion, Barton (refreshments and prizes)

*Sat., April 16 - He’s Alive Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Bruce Outreach Center, Westernport (hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, prizes and drinks)

*Sun., April 17 - Community Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Church of God, Piedmont (games, prizes, family pictures and the Easter Bunny)

Have a delightful Easter holiday, stay safe, and enjoy the magic of family. God’s blessings.