The Simple Life: 'Simple' can sometimes be complicated

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

Is there such a thing as the simple life? Does that really exist, or is it just a figment of my imagination? I do ponder this very thing because as much as I like to believe the simple life is attainable, it seems that life's complications never end.

In the midst of the life of this avid planner and master of to-do lists, twists and turns in the road wreak havoc in my perfect little world. I'm sure it's true for many of you who share my obsession with making plans, writing lists and post-its and then checking things off, one by one. It can then be quite concerning when something comes up and we have to cut that list short and fly by the seat of our pants.

The definition of simple according to Merriam-Webster is "plain, basic, or uncomplicated in form, nature, or design; without much decoration or ornamentation.” Is that my life? Is it yours?

My life is basically plain, but it is not without complications. I am now single after a long-term marriage, and live in my childhood home with one of my sons and his two children. One is a junior in high school, and it won't be long until he's driving and making plans to attend a university. The other is a sweet little 7-year-old girl - full of diva energy! I also babysit another granddaughter (age 10) every week, so you can imagine the way my schedule has to include meals, snacks, extra-curricular activities, social events, chores and a slew of other things that pop up quite regularly.

Last weekend and through the beginning of this week, all four of my grandchildren were sick - thankfully not COVID. But still, there were fevers, sore throats, coughs, runny and stuffy noses, nausea, headaches and missed school days. My fingers and toes were crossed that this Nana didn't catch the bug that they all had.

Then, there was the crazy, out of the blue cold, frosty weather with snow squalls and winds that prevented the yard work that was supposed to begin over the weekend. Needless to say those plans were postponed and no hummingbird feeders were put out to attract early migrants. Maybe those early birds turned around and headed back to the south where it is a little warmer!

My dishwasher has died, the contractor who replaced my sewer line last early November has still not come back to finish the job of filling in my and my neighbor's driveway and front yard, and my washer continues to leak. My downstairs bathroom still sits - awaiting the contractor to come and finish the painting and trim. Problems. Complications. Aggravations. Not so simple, not so easy. But, we're probably all in the same boat aren't we?

I am thankful for so much in my life, and even with these complications, there are many blessings. Although I am pulled in many different directions, I do everything I possibly can do to make it all come together.

Is it easy and simple? Absolutely not. But, in the end, the sacrifices I make help me sleep at night. Those sacrifices are worth it to me. We only have one life to live, so we may as well make the best of it. Ya know, do it right.

Do it right. Be happy. Be patient, kind, thoughtful and generous. Be the person who can bring a smile. Be loving and compassionate, and selfless to a fault. Treat others with respect, and hold your tongue so you don't have to eat those words later. These are all lessons that have been learned through experience, reading the Bible and going to church, and even some through the School of Hard Knocks. Yes, this stubborn gal has learned a few lessons the hard way.

Even with all of the ways we get kicked in the shins and then have to start over, I still believe. I believe in the simple life. I believe in the goodness of all people. I believe God loves us all - each and every one. I believe he knows our weaknesses, our failures and our transgressions - yet he still loves and cares for us. Isn't that a beautiful thing?

The least WE can do is do the same. Love our neighbors. Love those who perhaps are not kind and loving to us. Love is the greatest gift of all, and in spite of this "not so simple life,” we still can find that light inside and shine for all to see. Smile when we don't want to, or just can't. Be the person that God wants us to be.

Believe in hope. Believe in a peaceful life. Believe you are worth it...even when it's not that simple.

Until next week...God's blessings.