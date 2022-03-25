Just Sayin': Where is the lesson to be kind to one another?

I have written many columns on various topics, and yet I find that many have taken the same tone. I have preached “be kind” over and over, yet I find it apparently often falls on deaf ears. Either people are often cruel and they just don’t care, or they don’t realize what they do hurts others.

I am praying for the latter.

I know that most of my readers know exactly how much my Jasper means to me, and like any Mimi out there, my heart breaks when he is hurt. Recently he got emotionally hurt by some of those closest to him, and I am quite sure it was unintentional. But whether it was intentional or unintentional, pain is pain and it can cut deep.

Jasper had been asking to get his ear pierced for some time now, and I steadily refused until he was older. I felt he needed to have some age on him to make that kind of decision.

Well I gave in this past weekend and allowed him to take the plunge. Now before you say it, yes I do believe I may have let him make that choice a little too early, but I believe if what came next hadn’t happened…. It would have been okay.

So picture this: Elementary school child being brave enough to visit a local piercing studio with a professional trained in piercing standing there with a needle - no gun, but a needle which is truly a better way in my opinion.

This individual was so professional; she talked to him and made sure he knew exactly what the process involved. She explained in detail how it would be done, and made sure it was exactly what he wanted. She explained the care it would take and much more. Out of the whole event, she made the experience an amazing one.

So Jasper listened and then bravely let this delightful woman put a needle through one of his earlobes and put in a tiny little piercing. He was so happy to have finally gotten it done. His smile was all the proof we needed.

Now let’s fast forward to Jasper excitedly coming home, showing it off to those he is closest to. This little boy wanted everyone to see the cool thing he had saved his money to have done; that he persistently pestered his Mimi and mom for until he got it. He of course expected to hear “Way to go, buddy,” “How brave,” and simply, “Cool!”

Yet that isn’t what he got - far from it!

Although I know I have friends who are opposed to boys having piercings, I certainly didn’t expect that they would take that up with the child himself. Me maybe, but not him. Yet that is exactly what they did; they let their narrow-mindedness come out and jokingly teased this child.

He got that he “pierced the wrong ear” and that ear meant he was gay, that “only girls pierce their ears,” and he was asked if he wanted a dress to go with the piercing.

First, let me say this didn’t go down in front of me, because if you know me, that would have never happened. Friend or no friend, that isn’t allowed with my little guy, and there is nobody I won’t cut off to make sure he is raised in an environment where he knows that crap like that is not okay. I have gay friends, and Jasper loves them. One in particular Jasper considers his dear friend.

See, I teach “What would Jesus do,” and Jesus doesn’t like people who are ugly inside.

Well fast forward again to Monday morning when it is time for Jasper to get ready for school, and he looks at me in a panic and asks me to take out his piercing before he leaves.

I was shocked. Take it out? He just got it and he loved it. I told him we couldn’t; it was way too early and that is when I saw it - the look of absolute terror and fear on his face. To this day it haunts me and I will never unsee it.

This child broke down in the worse anxiety attack I had ever seen! He wanted it out now!

I tried and couldn’t remove it; it is not the type with a back. It screwed on and it was on tight. The harder I tried the more it hurt him.

I begged him to just let it be and told him that it was okay, but this boy was not having it. He literally said he would rather cut his ear off than go to school with it.

I asked why and he kept crying, “No reason; I just want it out.”

I told him it would hurt, and yet he said he didn’t care. Luckily we were able to get it out and and he was off to school - although late. His uncle drove him and I stayed behind to cry at the scene I just witnessed.

Upon his uncle’s return he told me that he talked to Jasper on the way to school and he told him about the teasing he took from some of our friends. I was livid. No wonder he was so upset! If he got teased by those who love him, he was terrified of what he would get from his peers.

What are we doing to our kids? When elementary kids are suffering from this much anxiety at this young age, we have a problem!

Let me first say that I set some people I love straight real fast on what I was willing to accept in my life and his, and I made sure that teasing would never happen again. Then I thought, if he had been around certain other friends of mine he would have been told he was brave, but who he happened to be around right after is what set the tone.

Now let me say that those who teased him felt horrible when they realized how he took it to heart so much and I am quite sure that they will be very careful in the future.

Then I realized something else: this is not the first time I had seen this type of anxiety in him. Jasper is a huge fan of Japanese anime. He got a backpack, which was hard to find at normal stores, of his favorite character. Then he realized that other kids his age didn’t know what anime was and the fear of taking his backpack to school hit him hard.

The pressure this child feels at needing to fit in or rather, to not stand out, is crazy. You can’t be unique or different; you have to be the same as everyone else or it’s bad!

Apparently to be singled out and teased for anything is the worse thing that can happen in our kids’ minds. Well I say if your kid is teasing another kid at school for something that kid likes, you are raising crappy kids!

Let me tell you something about Jasper: he is great with other kids. A little boy a few years younger than him is autistic and he will tell you that Jasper is his best friend. I had a talk with Jasper early on about his friend; I wanted to make sure that Jasper was understanding and always kind. I said to Jasper, “You do realize that he is different, right?” I wanted him to understand so he could always be helpful.

You know what Jasper replied to me? “He isn’t different; he is special.”

Jasper said that is why the little boy needed him, to remind him that he wasn’t different, but special.

Wow, if only adults could be like that!

A teacher recently saw me outside of school and wanted me to know that Jasper has the biggest heart. She told me that when this younger autistic child is in speech class, Jasper walks by the room and yells in, “You’re doing great buddy, you got this!”

I cried! How can anyone take a child with a heart like this and try to make him feel scared? Why do we tear down what is beautiful?

I have had many talks this week with Jasper and it made me realize what all was on his mind. He worries about everything. He worries that people are hurting, and he worries about people being sick. He worries about his little friends, and he worries about a specific gay friend of ours and whether people are nice to him or not. He asked me if they were really people who dislike him just because he was gay.

I explained to Jasper that those who don’t like our friend do so because they don’t follow Jesus’s teachings. Because Jesus loves our friend and therefore it is our job to love him.

Can you imagine so much worry on such a young person? People, our kids are watching and they are learning from us, so ask yourself what you’re teaching them!

Teach your kids that it’s okay to be different, and that we love each other no matter what. Teach them that there are different colors, and ethnicities, and all should be loved for being unique. That different is good and we all can learn form each other, coexist and make the world a better place.

If you teach your child it is okay to laugh at others, well you’re the problem. If you send your child to school with hate in their heart, you’re the problem. Teach your child well, because it is the greatest gift you can give the world!

I won’t stand for bullying, or being cruel, and I won’t sit quietly. I will show up on your door and call you out for it.

The world doesn’t need you to continuously spew your hate and spread it to the next generation.

Last thing on this, and this concerns me greatly! I asked Jasper if anyone has ever come to his class and talked to them about acceptance, kindness, or even to say hey, treat everyone with respect regardless of race, gender, or handicaps? No, not once!

Why on earth isn’t this done, or taught? I remember to this day some real ignorant bullies when I was in school who held a handicapped child against the walls and kicked him in the privates and how he laid there and cried. How us girls who tried to stop were shoved down. Yeah, I never forgot that stuff, and some of you all still live in this community. Well I still don’t like you.

A person who can do that is the lowest of the low, in my opinion.

But worst is that they didn’t teach us then and they are still not teaching now that this is unacceptable.

We need to teach children about being kind while they’re young, and get it through to them. Yet we wait until they get to high school and they are physically fighting each other over race and sexuality, gender etc., and then try to deal with it. It is like putting a band-aid on a stab wound. It does no good at that point.

Come on Mineral County, get with it and let’s start these programs. Let’s start teaching them right from wrong at a young age. Teach them they don’t have to agree with something to be kind.Teach them if a kid carries a Fortnite, a Sonic, or an anime backpack, they are all cool. That the little boy that struggles to talk and doesn’t look them in the eye is just as amazing as the kids that can kick the ball the farthest on the playground. Teach them that being special is a good thing, not something to be feared.

We don’t need to talk sexuality at this age to talk kindness. Let us start by teaching them acceptance of race, handicaps, and different backpacks and clothing. Just start teaching them.

For all the yelling on Facebook about what is wrong with the world today…. this is what is wrong with the world today!

… just saying!