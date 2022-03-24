The Simple Life: Spring is a time to make plans

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

Soon, many of us will be making plans for a variety of holidays, vacations, family celebrations and the summer season of grass cutting and yard maintenance. We've come through the shorter days of Old Man Winter's follies, and now we can look forward to brighter and busier days ahead.

In just days, the yard work will begin at Baughman Street White House. We'll be starting with weekly mowing and weed eating in April and continuing through October - and if it's like last year, maybe even into November!

The hummingbird feeder will be put out for the season to attract early migrants. It is suggested by hummingbird specialists that we don't wait until we see our first ruby-throated hummingbird of the spring - this may be well after the first ones arrive. Please remember: no red food dye and no red formula. I make my own formula all season long in small batches, and change out the formula every several days - especially when the temperatures are very hot. My recipe is 1 cup of granulated sugar and 4 cups of water. It is not a requirement to boil the water first, but I do. I bring the water to a boil, remove from the stove, stir in and dissolve the sugar, and let cool completely. Then, I fill the feeder and put it out for the hummers. Leftover feed can be kept sealed in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

There will be no flowers planted until Mother's Day. I have learned that lesson many times when my eagerness to get things growing supercedes common sense. There have been times when I have planted too soon, and here comes a frost and I lose tender plants.

My perennials will soon be coming through, though, so those are safe. Up in the back woods at my home, I will any day have scores of happy daffodils, long ago planted by my mother. She loved her flowers just as much as I do! Her preferences were bulbs and wildflowers; mine lie more with an assortment of bulbs, perennials and vibrant annuals of purples, pinks, blues and reds - geared to the needs if bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

I do plan to create a new garden space of wildflowers in her memory - a place where magical flowers spring up - surrounded by a river rock border and teeny lights to accent the beautiful surprises. This space will bring a little of my mom back to the home she and Dad built in 1969.

Easter will be coming soon, and this year it happens to fall on my late father's birthday on April 17. Dad would have been 92 this year. My house will be full of grandchildren, a family dinner and an Easter egg hunt and Easter baskets. My blended family of kids going here and there will somehow all get together to celebrate this special day. Baked ham will be on the menu, but that's as far as I've gotten so far. For dessert, I'll feature a Ding Dong Cake - reminiscent of a favorite childhood pastry cake.

There are several special birthdays in April, including my own. There will be special gifts, cakes and ice cream, and another candle to add to an already-hefty number. I'm already planning my small basket of gifts for a special person on my list, too!

My granddaughter Aubree is playing softball for the first time, so we will be shuttling her to practices and attending games. I cannot tell you how exciting it is to look forward to seeing her participate in an organized sport. Since moving here with us, she has made so many new friends and has opportunities to be involved in constructive activities. She'll be 11 years old in May, so there will be a party with friends and family to organize, as well.

About the second weekend in May, depending on the weather, our pool will be open for the season. There will be pool parties, backyard picnics and BBQs, music, pizza parties, fireworks and campfires. Last year, the pool temperatures got as high as 88°, so I'm hoping for the same this year. Back in my younger days, pool temperatures were never a consideration. You just went swimming every day you could. But, now my old bones can't handle temps below 76°; I'm too much of a sissy for that!

Other plans in the works include week-long vacations to Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Although we will be eating out while on vacation, we will also be cooking in our resort suites, so I've already started working on a menu of simple meals. Cooking on vacations is a new concept for me, but truthfully, I do realize the money that can be saved as well as the fun that can be had cooking in the kitchen together.

The Tennessee vacation is a little different, however. It is going to be a combination of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, plus an opportunity to then head to Hancock County to meet some of my father's family I have never met (most I never knew existed). There are first cousins there, a Cavin family cemetery where ancestors are buried - including my Uncle Frank who was recently brought home from a mass grave at Tarawa in World War II. His remains were identified through DNA, and this uncle of mine received a hero soldier's return to our family. Uncle Frank was my father's half brother. Visiting this cemetery and meeting people who carry the Cavin blood in their veins - this will be a priceless venture.

This summer, I have definitive plans to grow some fresh vegetables, and then have organized to can a few things. I'm planning to make strawberry and peach jams, can fresh green beans and my favorite peaches, and freeze "off-the-cob" fresh corn from Higson's Farm in Wiley Ford. Canning and freezing is a lot of work, but the off-season rewards are the best!

There are also some chances I may take advantage of to participate in local festivals and farmers' markets selling my "made-from-scratch" desserts. Nothing confirmed yet, but soon I'll be announcing those commitments. Spring, summer and fall are my busiest times of the year in the baking department - and strawberry desserts will be flying out the door as soon as Higson's Farm opens up their strawberries crop. Peach season is also a favorite for me AND my customers!

There still is a dream of my granddaughters to have a snowcone stand and also sell popcorn and brownies/cookies at various times this summer. We've talked about it for about three years now and have never done it. Maybe this year if I can squeeze it in? We'll have to see.

All of these activities and not one mention of spring cleaning. Yes, it needs to happen; yes, it must happen. It may not happen in one week, however. I think I'll spread it out over a couple of weeks so that it's not so overwhelming. It's not quite as fun as all of my other plans.

Happy spring, everyone, and may the blessings of God light up your life.