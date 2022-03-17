From Your Delegate: Wrapping up the 2022 session

Del. Gary Howell

Special to the News Tribune

The 2022 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature ended at midnight on March 12. As usual it was very busy, and members lobbied their counterparts on the Senate side to get their bills passed.

What was unusual was a major snowstorm hit the Capitol the night before and into the morning. Interstate 79 was closed to the north, preventing the Speaker of the House getting to the Capitol. As Speaker Pro Tempore, I had to open the final regular session.

One of the items that passed was HR 19 that was introduced titled, “A resolution urging Congress and the President to pass federal legislation to speed up the environmental permitting process on new wells and mines.”

A resolution to Congress and the President is the state’s way of expressing our desire for them to act. This passed on a voice vote in which I heard no one say no. With West Virginia producing coal, oil and natural gas, an increase in production can help lower energy costs in the nation and return us to the energy independence we had just 15 months ago, thus lowering energy costs.

Probably the most important bill on the final night for economic development purposes was SB 656, which will provide a tax credit for businesses that create child care facilities for employees. One of the biggest complaints people have about returning to the workforce is the lack of childcare available. The idea is for companies individually or together to create onsite childcare facilities or nearby. This will not only help people return to the workforce but encourage employers to move to West Virginia because many other states do not offer this tax credit.

One of the primary items the House deals with on the final night is Senate messages. A Senate message can be a number of things; letting us know they passed one of our bills would be one. What we are really looking for are the Senate messages that they changed our bills, and we need to agree and repass them or say no, and ask them to recede.

There were three bills I was watching closely throughout the process: SB 5, HB 4667, and HB 4827. The latter two were bills that I sponsored. There is a story behind these that needs to be told. In addition to Speaker Pro Tempore, I am also the House Economic Development Director. When companies are looking at West Virginia it falls on me to look at the state laws of other states we are in competition with and see if there is something we can do better. An international corporation with many operations in the US took notice of Senate Bill 5 and representatives arrived to discuss the production and use of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. I was immediately called in to a meeting with them, the Secretary of Economic Development, the Speaker of House, Senate President, and representatives of the Governor’s office. SB 5 as drafted would have made West Virginia one of the worst places to do business in their industry. I immediately asked what we need to do to be the best and drafted HB 4667 and HB 4827 and they were passed and sent to the Senate. The Senate informed us they were not sure they would have time to pass the two House bills and requested we modify SB 5 to accomplish the goal. We did and sent SB 5 back. After all that wrangling the Senate passed the two House bills with changes for writing style, instead of agreeing to the change they requested on SB 5 or just passing the House bills without change. With 10 minutes left in the session, the House agreed to the stylistic changes and sent the bills to the Governor for his signature.

Once signed West Virginia will be the single best place for eVTOL aircraft to be produced in the nation. This emerging technology will create very high paying jobs and as needed we will continue to adjust the laws to make it easier for this company and other companies to create jobs in West Virginia.

We will continue to do our best to make West Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family. If you have an idea to make our great state even more attractive, see an opportunity to bring a new employer to the state or just need help with a state agency, please contact me. My office number is 304-340-3191 or you can e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov