The Rowan Report: Pay raises, grandfamilies and the DHHR

Del. Ruth Rowan

Special to the News Tribune

The 85th Legislative Session came to a close at midnight, March 12, 2022, with 293 bills completing the legislative process. They will now go to the Governor for his approval or veto.

Among bills passing was the Budget Bill. Included in the bill were pay raises for state workers and funds earmarked for social services. One of the highlights of the bill was the increase in funding for Healthy Grandfamilies. Funding last year was $300,000. This year’s budget increased that amount to $800,000. So many of our families have grandparents and even great-grandparents raising children. This program will give them guidance and support, making a difference in the quality of life for the young ones in their care.

Another bill crossing the finish line was HB4020. This bill divides the Department of Health and Human Resources into two more manageable, effective, and efficient departments. The Department of Health will include the bureaus of Public Health, Health Facilities, Inspector General, the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification, and the State Health Care Authority. The Department of Human Resources will include the bureaus of Social Services, Medical Services, Child Support Enforcement, Family Assistance and Behavioral Health, which includes the State Office of Drug Control Policy, and the Office of Maternal Child and Family Health.

Paging in the House this week was Erika Michaels, an eighth grade student at Frankfort Middle School. Traveling to Charleston with Erika was her grandmother, Marlene Comer.

March 11 was West Virginia Association of Career and Technical Education Day at the Capitol. Representing Hampshire County were Lauren McKenery, Melanie Good, Gabby Clower, and Tessa Braithwaite. Julie Landis, CTE teacher, and Kristie Long, Health Science teacher accompanied their students.

Now that session is over, the best way to reach me is: phone: 304-492-5790, or email: ruth.rowan@wvhouse.gov.