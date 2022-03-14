From Your Delegate: Pay increase won't affect local boards' decisions

Del. Gary Howell

Special to the News Tribune

One of the bills that passed last week was SB 531. It has the short title of “Increasing annual salaries of certain state employees.” This includes a 5% average pay raise for state employees, teachers, and service personnel which are paid with state funds. I asked on the house floor if this would interfere with the local school board’s ability to further increase teacher and service personnel pay with local funds. I was assured, by the finance chairman, it would not interfere, and local school boards could still raise salaries if they wished. This is the third 5% average pay raise in five years. I voted for passage of this pay raise for state workers, teachers and school service personnel and passage of all previous pay raise bills.

SB 531 also includes a $10,000 annual pay raise for State Police to help stop the loss of troopers. West Virginia is having a problem retaining State Police officers across the state. The problem is worse in eight counties where the housing index is above the state average. Mineral County is one of those eight counties, but the problem is even worse in Jefferson and Berkley counties. This was a change made by the House and the Senate will have to vote to accept that change for the West Virginia State Police.

The House version of the state’s budget bill was amended into the Senate’s version of the bill on Tuesday. The Senate refused to accept the changes and requested a conference committee be appointed. This is a normal procedure each year. The conference committee, which is made up of five members of the House and five from the Senate, sits down and compromises on the differences between the two bills. Once that is done both Houses will vote again on the compromise and that will be sent to the Governor.

SB 694 is one that had a very misleading title. The short title read, “Relating to oil and gas conservation.” Probably because “Taking away your property rights for the benefit of big corporations” would raise some red flags. The bill takes away your rights to negotiate for a gas or oil lease, if 75% of your neighbors agree before you. Normally the last few hold outs would get a higher price than those that signed first, that is not the case anymore should the Governor sign this bill. You will only get 80% of the highest. You CANNOT say no to having your gas or oil extracted from you land. This bill came up in 2015 and lost on a 49 to 49 tie vote. This time it passed on a 55 to 44 vote. This was one of the darkest days for property rights in West Virginia I have ever seen.

With everyone carrying water bottles today and schools not wanting students to bring water to school for fear of what else may be in it, SB 246 was introduced. It requires newly constructed public schools and public schools with major improvements to have water bottle filling stations. Basically, in place of the water fountains we grew up with they will have water fountains that have a feature to refill water bottles. Since it only covers new schools or major remodels there will be little cost to the taxpayers.

With the passage of SB 262 the state will no longer do business with financial institutions engaged in boycotts of energy companies. As woke companies say they will no longer do business with coal, gas, oil companies etc., then it is going to cost them the ability to handle the state’s billions of taxpayer dollars that West Virginia processes annually. The list of energy producing states passing similar laws is growing.

I will have more on the final night of session in my next article where we usually go until midnight to finish out the regular session of the legislature this year. If you have an idea to make our great state even more attractive, see an opportunity or just need help with a state agency, please contact me. My office number is (304) 340-3191 or you can e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov