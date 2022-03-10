The Simple Life: Fish Fry Fridays

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

When was the last time you attended a community Fish Fry Friday? Furthermore, do any of us know how, when and why this tradition began?

According to Father Daren Zehnle, pastor at St. Augustine Parish in Ashland and St. Peter Parish in Petersburg, and also the director for the Office of Divine Worship and the Catechumenate for the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, he reports that Catholics are not required to eat fish on Fridays; they are to abstain from meat. In the Latin, they are told to abstain from carnis, which from the most ancient of times has always meant the meat of things that walk on the ground. This practice seems to date from as early as the first century.

There are many people — even today — who claim Catholics eat fish on Fridays because one of the medieval popes wanted to help support the fishmongers, a claim that is quite false. There is, however, some semblance of history to this claim, but about the Church of England and NOT about the Catholic Church. In 1563, Queen Elizabeth I, the daughter of King Henry VIII, mandated fasting from meat on Wednesdays specifically to support the fishing industry.

A couple of years ago, Father Zehnle stumbled upon an intriguing explanation as to why Catholics eat fish on Fridays but not meat. The explanation comes from the 15th century, from one John Myre in his Liber Festivalis: “For when God, for Adam’s sin, cursed the earth and the land, he cursed not the water; wherefore it is lawful for a man to eat in Lent that which cometh of the water.” To put it differently, they eat fish as a reminder of God’s mercy.

Simply, it meant abstaining from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals—since the thinking goes, Jesus was a warm-blooded animal. Fish, though, which are cold blooded, were considered acceptable to eat on fasting days. Hence, Fish on Fridays and “Fish Friday” were born.

This is not to say that the only folks who participate in the "Friday is Fish Day" tradition are Catholics. Since the 1960s, many people of various faiths have chosen the Lent season (Ash Wednesday through Good Friday) to sacrifice meat for Friday meals and substitute with fish, seafood and grains and vegetables.

There are also many restaurants and pubs all over the country that offer seafood specials, all-you-care-to-eat fish dinners and fish frys on Fridays during the Lent season. Additionally, churches, American Legions and VFWs hold fundraising dinners to support their chosen causes, and these halls are filled with good food and fellowship with neighbors, members and civic-minded people.

This tradition still continues today, and the city of Piedmont is no exception.

Kelly Mansfield American Legion, 30 Green St., will serve as the location for takeout fish dinners on Friday, March 18. Volunteers will be preparing the made-from-scratch meals, and folks can come to the rear entrance of the Legion and pick up their dinners to take home.

There are steps up to the social hall; however, there is a chair lift that is available to use. Or, if preferred, orders can be brought down to meet you rather than dealing with the stairs. Cost for each dinner is $10, and all proceeds benefit the Westernport-based kitty cat rescue called Whiskers, Inc.

The dinner on March 18 is exclusively sponsored by Regina Hamm, CPA "The Tax Lady,” and will be served from 4-7 p.m. (or until sold out). This same dinner was held in 2021 and sold out in 90 minutes, so if you plan to support Whiskers during this fundraiser, please keep that in mind. There have also been some improvements implemented by Whiskers to ensure a smooth operation of filling lots of orders in a short period of time.

The menu includes:

🐈 Fried Haddock

🐈 Homemade Baked Mac N Cheese

🐈 Green Beans

🐈 Becky's Coleslaw

🐈 Made-from-scratch desserts by Ye Old Bake Shoppe - courtin' fudge, creampuffs, lemon cream cake, coconut cream poke cake, Hershey's chocolate cake with buttercream frosting, chocolate meringue pie, coconut meringue pie and lemon meringue pie

Advance orders accepted by messaging me on Facebook, or pay at the the dinner (cash, check or Square) 🐠

Whiskers, Inc. - under the leadership and guidance of founder Missy Smith and a volunteer board of directors - has been in business for over ten years and registered with the IRS as a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Whiskers is a non-profit, no kill volunteer animal rescue serving Allegany County and the surrounding areas. It rescues animals who are abandoned, homeless, sick, injured and/or neglected. Animals in its care are spayed or neutered, socialized and receive all appropriate veterinary care and treatment while awaiting adoption. Some are placed in foster homes while they await placement in their permanent homes. It does not adopt on a first-come, first-served basis. It places animals in loving, responsible, committed permanent homes, while taking considerable care in finding good matches and educating prospective adopters about the responsibilities and costs of bringing a pet into their homes and lives.

Any animal that does not find a home, or is not suitable for adoption due to health issues or lack of socialization, etc., will remain at the rescue, safe and loved, for the rest of his or her life.

It also strives to work with area shelters and other rescue organizations to develop a network in order to create a better world for homeless pets.

Currently, Whiskers has a past-due veterinary bill at Mountainview Veterinary Services in Keyser. The net profits from this fish fry fundraiser will be used toward this bill. Also, when needs arise for veterinary services for rescues and emergency situations, Whiskers is on a "pay upon services" policy, so fundraisers such as this, as well as public donations, enable the organization to continue its mission and its work.

If you are not able to attend Whiskers Friday Fish Fry on March 18, please consider a tax-deductible donation the organization could use for its operations. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 99, Westernport, MD 21562 (checks made payable to Whiskers, Inc). Or, donors can send donations using Whiskers' Square link on their Facebook page or website:

Square link- https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLTRECS5BTQ5C/checkout/5VUQ7AGXP3DHLIUQQNB2BP5V

Whiskers Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/whiskersincMS/

Website - www.whiskersanimalrescue.org

My Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/trish.morgan.98

* Mark the date of March 18 on your calendar, 4-7 p.m., Piedmont Legion! It matters.

* Order in advance before they sell out! It matters.

* Give a little donation! It matters.

* Support a local, volunteer-driven organization! It matters.

* Get involved in the community! It matters.

* Be the person who makes someone smile today! It matters.

* Feed your family without the work or the mess! It matters.

* Love a cat! It matters.

God's blessings, one and all, and hope to see you at the Piedmont Legion next Friday night. Meow.