Letter to the Editor: You can help raise child abuse awareness

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

To the Editor:

April is National Child Abuse Prevention/Awareness Month and you won’t want to miss your chance at raising awareness within the community.

Mineral County’s Partners in Prevention welcome you to participate in a host of events and activities to show Mineral County’s children they matter.

During the month of April you are invited to “Paint the Town Blue” by decorating your organization or business blue. This is the second year for this friendly competition amongst Mineral County’s establishments which raises awareness and fosters togetherness. Owners simply decorate, take photos and post them using #StopChildAbuseNMinCo; there will be a winner for best decorated!

Other ways you can join the Partners in Prevention is to wear blue April 1 and encourage others to do the same. This day is nationally designated to bring the growing issue of child abuse to the forefront of minds everywhere.

And if that’s not enough, you can come meet some of the faces advocating in Mineral County on April 29 at noon at the Mineral County Courthouse. On this day, community members will honor children lost to abuse and neglect, read the Governor’s proclamation, and invite others to join the cause year round.

And lastly, be on the lookout for the annual pinwheels in prevention that will spin in Mineral County with hopes of encouraging the community that it’s their turn at aiding prevention and raising awareness.

These can be spotted at local schools, downtown Keyser, the Mineral County Courthouse and other areas frequented by residents throughout the county. So be sure to participate and encourage staff, congregation, or even family members to wear blue every Friday in April, especially April 1. Be sure to use the #StopChildAbuseNMinCo when posting on your social media platform.

For more information on how you can get involved in National Child Abuse Awareness Month in Mineral County, please call Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) at 304-788-0068.

Dayla Harvey

Executive Director

Mineral County CASA