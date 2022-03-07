From Your Delegate: Headed down to the wire

Del. Gary Howell

Special to the News Tribune

On Wednesday we passed crossover day in the Legislature. Crossover day is the day that all bills must be out of their house of origin. After Wednesday the House is only working on Senate bills and the Senate is only working on House bills.

All House and Senate bills that have not made it to the other chamber are dead for the legislative session, except for appropriation bills.

They are the only bills not subject to this rule, and this includes the budget bill. The budget bill has not passed either chamber yet. The budget bill is always the last bill as it must deal with all the other bills that effect the state’s finances.

I was a little under the weather this week, with what we call the Capitol Crud. Typically, during session, we deal with at least some kind of sickness. Covid has affected some of us over the past two years, but there are still the seasonal colds and flu. I was out for two days and during that time I missed votes on the House floor, but I wanted to take this opportunity to let you know how that is handled. We cannot vote by proxy, but we can record our votes in the Journal of the House. When I returned, I got forms from the House Clerks office and filled them out for the votes I missed. Even though my votes do not appear in the roll calls, you can still look them up in the House Journal. I want to make sure you know how I voted on each subject.

HB 4657 will create the Critical Mineral Investment Tax Credit Act of 2022 for the state of West Virginia. With most of the world’s critical minerals coming from Communist China our national security is at risk. West Virginia is blessed with having critical minerals in our state, many associated with coal mining waste. Everything from mine runoff to the clays near the coal seams. This bill will encourage investment in the state to process these critical minerals here instead of shipping them out of state. This industry currently doesn’t exist in the state, so this tax credit doesn’t affect the budget, but it will make us attractive for job creation. West Virginia is experiencing an economic renaissance and we are trying to encourage even more.

GreenPower announced last month they would begin building electric school buses in South Charleston employing as many as 900 employees. West Virginia has on its books a law that gives school systems additional funding if they purchase an alternative fuel bus. Specifically, this was for compressed natural gas and propane, both products of West Virginia. HB 4571, which passed this week, adds electric school buses to that list with an additional funding boost if the bus is manufactured in West Virginia. We also passed HB 4580 to help with the bus driver shortage allowing retired school bus drivers to comeback to work part-time when they can meet current qualifications.

House Concurrent Resolution 31, calling for an Article V Convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution to rein in Federal spending and overreach, passed with 77 voting yes, 19 no, and 6 absent. I received more e@mail on this issue requesting I vote in favor of it than any other this year. Of the few that requested I vote no, nearly all were out of state. I voted in favor of the resolution, which enjoyed bipartisan support.

If you see problems with a bill that we have missed or have an idea to make our great state even more attractive or just need help with a state agency, please contact me. My office number is (304) 340-3191 or you can e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov