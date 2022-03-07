The Rowan Report: Bill would let voters decide term limits

Del. Ruth Rowan

Special to the News Tribune

HJR104 passed the House of Delegates this week with a unanimous vote. If it also passes the Senate it would put a measure on the November ballot to allow West Virginia voters to decide whether the Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture, and Attorney General would be limited to serving two consecutive terms in office.

According to the State Constitution, the Governor is already limited to serving two terms in office. If voters decide to vote for this amendment and it passes, these state representatives would begin serving in the 2025 election cycle. The term limits for those elected then would be 2033.

Also passing in the House this week was HB4001, this year’s broadband bill. It requires that utility pole owners submit mapping information about these properties to the Department of Economic Development. This would help to establish a statewide map of utility poles. This bill also includes consumer protections. It will require partial credit or refund if your internet is down for more than 24 hours, with the only exception being a power outage, and the broadband company must give a 30-day notice of rate increases.

The Governor’s Arts Awards took place on Tuesday. West Virginia’s 2022 Artist of the Year Award was presented to Jenn Lockwood of Capon Bridge. Jenn has turned buildings in the community into works of art. She did this by getting volunteers together to paint and enjoy fellowship there. Also in attendance for the event were her parents, Tim and Beth Reese from the River House.

Paging this Friday were eighth grade students from Frankfort Middle School: Abby Harris, Bailey Harris, Kelsey Hartman, and Morgan Cowgill. They were accompanied to Charleston by Jay Harris, Rachel Hartman, and Ken and Amy Cowgill.

Friday marked Day 52 of the 60-day session. If you have questions or concerns please contact me here in Charleston: Phone: 304-340-3157, or email: ruth.rowan@wvhouse.gov