The Simple Life: Beach Bumming for a Week

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

There are many of us in this life - many, including myself - who have gone through difficult times, tragedies, horrific circumstances, disappointments, unfulfilled dreams and heartbreak that could have broken the best of us.

Then, there are those fortunate folks who have been blessed beyond comprehension - folks who have smoothly transitioned through life's ups and downs with nary a bump or bruise.

I suppose I find myself at a happy medium between the two. While it's true that I have experienced difficult journeys along the way, here I am today, stronger and a little wiser.

So, here I sit - on the balcony of Shorecrest overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at Myrtle Beach - drinking my southern peach tea and finding inspiration from seagulls, ocean waves and a little boy playing fetch with his dog in the sand.

Truth is, I'm only here for one reason, and that is because of the generosity of a special person who wanted me to have a lovely week's vacation without day-to-day responsibilities, schedules and deadlines. Yes, a full week's beachfront vacation, at no cost to me. How many of us can say this happens in real life? How many of you can claim to have become a temporary beach bum only because someone thought you were worthy?

It's been two years since I've been on vacation, and that vacation was not one without major challenges for me. First, it was a week in Ocean City with almost my entire family, and right in the midst of COVID just before extensive mask mandates and business closings. Plus, this vacation was taken during a time when I was suffering with a bad right hip - when even walking was nearly impossible.

I had great expectations for that family vacation, but it was quickly evident that things weren't going to meet those expectations. We all gave 100% effort, but needless to say, it's not a time with great vacation memories.

This time - this week in Myrtle Beach - so, so different. I'm here all alone. I sleep as long as I want, I wake up to sunrise on the beach. I enjoy long, hot showers in the walk-in, I soak in the hot tub and go swimming. And the walks along the water's edge...invigorating.

There's a lot to be said about taking a week's respite from life. After all, those seven days can bring a re-energized perspective to real life and give you a chance to leave all the worries behind for a short time.

Tomorrow, I have to travel nine hours back to my home full of grandchildren, kitty cats and lots of housework and laundry. The dreaded unpacking to come and getting back to the normal Trish Morgan life - yep, it's time.

Time to get back to meetings, deadlines, grandchildren's lessons and practices, planning my seasonal gardens, finalizing those chapters of the book I'm writing, organizing fundraisers and special events, scheduling appointments - ya know, things we ALL have to do!

I'd like to end my column with the biggest heartfelt thank you to the special friend who was so gracious to offer this beach getaway. This person could never know how much needed it was, or how meaningful and life changing it was.

Until next week, God's blessings one and all.