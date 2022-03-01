The Rowan Report: Resolution would put school decisions in lawmakers' hands

Del. Ruth Rowan

Special to the News Tribune

Passing last week in the House of Delegates was HJR102. This resolution would change the governance of education in our state. At present, decisions concerning education go before the State Board of Education. The State Board is composed of nine unelected members selected by the Governor. They serve a nine-year term. The change would give lawmakers the final say over all State Board of Education policies.

This legislation is a resolution not a bill. It would require an amendment to the state constitution and therefore would need to be voted on by the people. Areas that would be impacted by this resolution would be what students are required to learn in all subjects, teacher training requirements, discipline, charter schools, and building requirements.

HJR102 now goes to the Senate for passage or rejection. If passed in the Senate it will appear on the November ballot as the “Education Accountability Amendment.” This amendment would effect education in our state for years to come. It is important for you to study this issue closely to decide what you feel would be the best course for our state.

Monday, Feb. 21, was the kick off for National FFA week. Visiting at the Capitol were FFA members from across the state. Representing Hampshire County were Logan Moreland, Daisy Dalrymple, Alex Spenser, Elisha Roksandich, Jack Savage, and Danielle Buckler. Accompanying our students was their teacher, Lisa Moreland. Our students discussed issues concerning agriculture in our state as they learned about our state government.

The House adopted HCR79, honoring National FFA Week in West Virginia. National FFA Week recognizes students, educators, alumni, and supporters of FFA and celebrates their continued growth and its role in developing future leaders.

Thursday was History Heroes Day at the Capitol. Being honored this year was Thomas Edward “Tom” Pyles. Tom was nominated by the Mineral County Historical Society for his hard work in preservation efforts at Ashby’s Fort. He is the chairman of Friends of Ashby’s Fort and has been instrumental in the expansion and improvements taking place there as well as developing educational and arts programs for the community.

Serving this week as pages in the House of Delegates were Josh and Ellie Cowles of Berkley Springs. With them were their parents Daryl and Nicole Cowles. On Thursday Malachi Michael from Great Cacapon represented Morgan County as a page. With him were his parents Allen and Beth Michael.

Tuesday was Sheriff’s Day at the Capitol. K.C. Bohrer was here for the occasion. Sheriff Bohrer is no stranger to the Capitol. He has been a presenter to the Committee of Seniors, Children, and Families about elder abuse. Accompanying him was his wife, Jennifer.

Friday was Day 44 of the 60 day session. If you have any questions or concerns the best way to reach me is here in Charleston: Phone: 304-340-3157, or email: ruth.rowan@wvhouse.gov.