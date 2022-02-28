From Your Delegate: Taiwan, the North End and robot delivery

Del. Gary Howell

Things are very busy in the House of Delegates as bills are running out of time. Many delegates are lobbying for bills they have a vested interest in, alongside paid lobbyist working for their clients.

We also had a visit from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TERCO) which is Taiwan’s offices in the U.S. West Virginia is in the process of opening a trade office in Taipei, the Republic of China’s capitol. The office will work to increase West Virginia exports to Taiwan and work with Taiwanese on locating commercial operations in West Virginia, both of which will increase jobs.

We also passed House Resolution 12 which is titled “Supporting the signing of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between the United States and the Republic of China (Taiwan).” Our way of showing support for the free people of Taiwan.

We have been passing a similar resolution annually since around 1980 and after we do, we typically receive a call from the Communist Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., expressing their displeasure. I suggested this year we reply with, “Montani et Reipublicae Sinarum semper liberi,” which is a Latin variation of our state motto reading, “Mountaineers and the Republic of China are always Free.” Just a good way to tell the communists to pound sand.

Working to make sure we can protect the citizens of the North End of Keyser continues to be a priority. HB 4087 is an extremely important bill towards that goal. The bill exempts emergency services buildings, not exceeding a total of 5,000 square feet in area, that house only equipment and do not have designated sleeping areas or quarters within them, from sprinkler requirements. This is very important to the city on constructing a building to hold spare fire equipment in the North End of Keyser to be used if needed during a crossing blockage should there be a fire or other emergency.

Committee Substitute for 4345 will create the ability for the state to issue electronic vehicle registration cards. This will be very similar to the electronic proof of insurance apps you can download on your cell phone. By having this option for people, we can reduce cost. It will also have the added benefit of when purchasing something for your car that requires you to know the vehicle identification number, it will be at your fingertips.

A bill that is dealing with quickly changing technology around us is HB 4675, which sets forth the requirements for using autonomous delivery vehicles in West Virginia. Delivery companies like FedEx, UPS and others are testing what are basically small robots about the size of Marty at Martins supermarket, but much fatter. They will run on the sidewalks and go to various homes, even climbing stairs. Law currently does not allow these to use the sidewalks, but this law will help move us further into the 21st Century.

If you see problems with a bill that we have missed or have an idea to make our great state even more attractive or just need help with a state agency, please contact me. My office number is 304-340-3191 or you can e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov