From the Editor's Desk: Honored to have called you my friend!

Thursday evening, Keyser lost one of her best and most beloved residents, Bob Dorsey, the very first recipient of the Jonah Edward Kelley Award.

Throughout my career I have had the privilege of meeting many wonderful people and some of them I have even gotten to call my friend.

Bob was more than a friend to me and the News Tribune; he became a part of our NT family. Every week, usually after his golf game with his buddies at Mill Creek, he would stop in our office to check in with us - often with a box of Whitman’s in his hand.

He would visit “the girls” out front, the newsroom, Dave’s office, and my office, taking time at each stop to ask how we all were and just sit and chat awhile.

If it happened to be a visit that he didn’t bring a box of goodies to share, he knew I always had a dish of candy on my desk.

I always made sure I had it full … in case Bob stopped by.

He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word, but one who liked to have fun and you could tell by that twinkle in his eye that there was a bit of a devilish side there.

But above all else, he was the truest example of those we have come to recognize as The Greatest Generation. They served their country with pride, worked hard when they returned home to raise their families, and lived their lives with integrity and humility.

Although Bob didn’t like to talk too much about that part of his life, I know he was extremely proud to have been the very first recipient of the Jonah Edward Kelley Award when the program was started in 1946.

In 2015, when we produced our first tribute magazine to Ed Kelley and the award program, I was able to convince Bob to share some thoughts about his place in the program’s history.

Now, in my friend’s memory, I would like to share that piece again.

In his own words:

Robert Dorsey

1946 Recipient

In early March in 1946, while walking down Main Street in Keyser, I saw in Kaplan's Men's Store window a beautiful men's pocket watch with a note underneath it.

The note said, "To be given to an Outstanding High School Athlete in Memory of Sgt. Edward Kelley, winner of the Congressional Medal of Honor."

Every time I was down on Main Street (Main Street was a very busy street in the '40s and '50s), I would make it a point to go to Kaplan's Men's Store and look at the watch, saying to myself, "I wonder .... (if I can win it)."

The first Kelley Award was held in St. Mary's Hall on James Street at 6:30 p.m. It was a very impressive speaking program.

Featured speakers were Leonard P. Walsh, former football star at the University of Minnesota and president of the Washington Touchdown Club, and J. Leighton Cornwell.

Coach Clark praised the nominees, Hal "Doc" Newcome, Arthur Hartman, and me, noting that each of us fit Webster's definition of "sportsmanship."

Newcome, he said, played the best basketball game of his career and almost single-handedly presented LaSalle High of Cumberland with its only defeat of the 1945 basketball season.

Hartman, he said, refused to ride the bench despite an injured hip.

Dorsey, he continued, requested to play football last fall on the same day his father was buried. After much deliberation, Clark said, Dorsey's request was granted and the "Little Speedster" scored two touchdowns.

The award was presented to me by John Kaniszewski, a former Washington Redskins football player.

The first Kelley Award is something that I will never forget.

And as the hero's father said when he was introduced, "I am unable to say any more than has already been said."

I will miss you, my friend. I am the better person for having known you.